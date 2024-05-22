Kermit The Frog Joins “Disney Speedstorm” As New Racer

The popular racing game, Disney Speedstorm, is ready to start introducing The Muppets into their foray of racers as Kermit The Frog is joining as the mid-season racer for season 7, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Kermit’s unique skill as a “Speedster Class” racer is “Banjo Connection.” In the skill’s normal activation, Kermit plays an energizing melody on his banjo for a short time that generates boost fuel. If an opponent gets close to him, they gain a small speed boost and Kermit gains a big speed boost. When Banjo Connection is performed as a charged activation, Kermit plays a calming melody on his banjo for a short time that makes him invulnerable. If an opponent gets close to him, their top speed is reduced and Kermit generates boost fuel. Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based racing game where heroes and villains from Disney and Pixar films are reimagined as high speed road warriors with race tracks inspired by their unique worlds.

is a hero-based racing game where heroes and villains from Disney and Pixar films are reimagined as high speed road warriors with race tracks inspired by their unique worlds. The game initially launched with characters including Captain Jack Sparrow, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, and the Beast among its racers, and has continued to grow its lineup with new racers and tracks added to the game on a regular basis. While the game is free-to-play, it does include in-game purchases.

Players can play the game solo or challenge friends in both local and remote multiplayer modes. Disney Speedstorm supports cross-platform play across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, iOS and Microsoft Windows.