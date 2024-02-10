Disney Renews “SuperKitties” and “Pupstruction” for Third Seasons Ahead of Season Two Premieres

Disney Junior has renewed SuperKitties and Pupstruction, with each animal-centric series confirmed for a third season.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, announced third season renewals of two hit preschool series today at the TCA

SuperKitties and Pupstruction were both given the go-ahead for a third season ahead of their second season premieres.

and were both given the go-ahead for a third season ahead of their second season premieres. Since their launches last year, both series have become fan favorites among preschoolers and their families.

SuperKitties finished 2023 as the #1 new preschool series.

Pupstruction has ranked as the #1 cable series with Kids 2-5 every quarter since launch.

Both shows are currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney+.

A brand-new SuperKitties toy line featuring playsets, figures, plush, costumes, apparel, and more will be debuting this spring.

A Pupstruction toy line is slated to debut later this year, along with an assortment of children's books from Disney Publishing Worldwide.

toy line is slated to debut later this year, along with an assortment of children’s books from Disney Publishing Worldwide. Digital soundtracks for both series are available on Walt Disney Records.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “With their adorable characters and heartfelt adventures, these two series have clearly struck a chord with our preschool audience. Both series exude teamwork, optimism, friendship and resilience, and feature some pretty catchy music — just some of the signature qualities that make our Disney Junior programming a hit with kids and families alike.”

About SuperKitties:

Geared to kids ages 2-7 and their families, each episode of SuperKitties features two 11-minute stories that highlight the SuperKitties as they receive a "SuperKitty Call" from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with (usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series ― Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa).

features two 11-minute stories that highlight the SuperKitties as they receive a “SuperKitty Call” from one of their animal friends with a problem that only the SuperKitties can help with (usually caused by one of the comedic villains in the series ― Cat Burglar, Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat or Zsa-Zsa). With plenty of super skills and gadgets at their disposal, the SuperKitties set off to thwart the villains’ plans and impart important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving along the way.

SuperKitties is created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Paula Rosenthal (Peter Rabbit).

For season three, Emmy Award-winning producer and writer Sarah Mullervy (Peter Rabbit) will serve as executive producer, alongside Kirk Van Wormer (Transformers: Prime) and Audu Paden (Monster High), who also serve as executive producers.

) will serve as executive producer, alongside Kirk Van Wormer ( ) and Audu Paden ( ), who also serve as executive producers. SuperKitties is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Junior.

About Pupstruction:

Pupstruction is an imaginative, music-filled series centering on Phinny, an innovative young corgi and the smallest pup on the crew, who proves that you don't need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas.

is an imaginative, music-filled series centering on Phinny, an innovative young corgi and the smallest pup on the crew, who proves that you don’t need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas. Along with the rest of the Pupstruction crew ― including a comically spontaneous sheepdog, Luna; a can-do rottweiler, Roxy; and lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff, Tank — Phinny and team work together to build and create to make their town a better place for all of its citizens.

The series is created and executive produced by Travis Braun (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.).

Victor Cook and Abigail Nesbitt (T.O.T.S.) serve as executive producer and supervising director, respectively.

) serve as executive producer and supervising director, respectively. Pupstruction is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.