“Disney The Tale of Moana” Debuting in December 2024 on the Disney Treasure

Today Disney Cruise Line announced a brand-new original Broadway-style production coming to the Disney Treasure: Disney The Tale of Moana .

The new show will join a dazzling lineup of fan-favorite shows including Beauty and the Beast and Disney Seas the Adventure onboard Disney's Cruise Line's newest ship that will set sail in December 2024.

Debuting exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure, Disney The Tale of Moana

The show will follow Moana as she embarks on a harrowing quest to save her island after she is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Fans of the original film will recognize many beloved characters like Gramma Tala, Maui and Tamatoa when they appear on stage, as well as songs from the film’s iconic soundtrack.

Disney Cruise Line casting directors will soon be on the hunt for performers looking to take on the role of a lifetime onboard the Disney Treasure.

Those interested in seeing how far they’ll go and auditioning for Disney The Tale of Moana can find more information on DisneyAuditions.com