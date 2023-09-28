Disney TV Entertainment To Reinstate First Look and Overall Deals Suspended Due To WGA Strike

Disney TV Entertainment is set to reinstate overall deals for creatives that were suspended during the WGA strike, according to TheWrap.

Now that the WGA Strike has come to an end, Disney TV Entertainment is reportedly set to reinstate overall deals for creatives that were suspended during the strike.

Billy Porter, Yara Shahidi, Gina Rodriguez, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and EP of Rebel, Marc Webb and others all had first look and overall deals that were suspended due to the strike earlier this month.

Marc Webb and others all had first look and overall deals that were suspended due to the strike earlier this month. According to the report, all of the deals will be reinstated on Thursday.

The reinstatements arrive following the resolution of the writers’ strike as the industry prepares to get up and running again after the work stoppage.

Though the writing can begin again, the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing, posing another issue for productions looking to resume after being halted.

Disney reportedly paid for the suspended term of the deals to provide salaries for their assistants through the end of 2023 and for their development executives through the first week of October.

The list of suspensions include deals with the following actors, producers, and directors: Gina Rodriguez ( Not Dead Yet ) – 20th Television Justin Hartley (This Is Us) – 20th Television Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) – 20th Television Mandy Moore (This Is Us) – 20th Television Yara Shahidi ( grown-ish ) – ABC Signature Marc Webb ( director/producer, Rebel) – ABC Signature Hiro Murai (executive producer, The Bear) – FX Productions Billy Porter ( Pose) – FX Productions Stacey Sher (producer) – FX Productions

Earlier on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a similar situation was taking place at Warner Bros. Television where their deals were being reinstated, and other studios like NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group and CBS Studios are expected to do the same.