Disney+ Updates Pricing, Introduces Premium Tier in Australia and New Zealand

Disney+ will be introducing new updated pricing plans in Australia and New Zealand with the introduction of new Disney+ Premium.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ will be introducing updated pricing plans for offering in Australia and New Zealand with a multi-tiered approach providing consumers greater choice and value, including new Disney+ Standard and Premium offerings.
- Disney+ continues to curate an extensive collection of global branded content, exclusive premieres of Originals, iconic series, and quality storytelling for consumers.
- Notably, while both tiers will include ad-free viewing, the Standard offering will only allow for two concurrent streams (compared to four for Disney+ Premium) and will limit video quality to 1080p (versus 4K for Premium).
From March 5th, 2024, the price for new subscriptions to Disney+ Premium (previously just “Disney+”) will change from:
- $13.99/month to $17.99/month and from $139.99 /year to $179.99/year for Australia residents.
- $14.99/month to $18.99/month and from $149.99 /year to $189.99/year for New Zealand residents.
Disney+ Standard Plan will be priced at:
- $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year for Australia residents.
- $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year for New Zealand residents.
- The new Disney+ Standard plan is the same price as the existing Disney+ service but it has different features.
The updated Disney+ Plans and primary features are set out below:
Australian Residents
Disney+ Standard
- Subscription: Monthly: $13.99/month Annual: $139.99/year
- Video quality: Up to 1080p Full HD video
- Audio: Up to 5.1 audio
- Concurrent streams: 2
- Ad: Ad-free Streaming
- Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices
Disney+ Premium
- Subscription: Monthly $17.99/month Annual $179.99/year
- Video quality: Up to 4K UHD & HDR video
- Audio: Up to Dolby Atmos audio
- Concurrent streams: 4
- Ad: Ad-free Streaming
- Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices
New Zealand Residents
Disney+ Standard
- Subscription: Monthly $14.99/month Annual $149.99/year
- Video quality: Up to 1080p Full HD video
- Audio: Up to 5.1 audio
- Concurrent streams: 2
- Ad: Ad-free Streaming
- Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices
Disney+ Premium
- Subscription: Monthly $18.99/month Annual $189.99/year
- Video quality: Up to 4K UHD & HDR video
- Audio: Up to Dolby Atmos audio
- Concurrent streams: 4
- Ad: Ad-free Streaming
- Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices
Details:
- Between now and March 4th, 2024, new, eligible returning, and existing monthly Disney+ subscribers may lock in 1 year of Disney+ (known as Disney+ Premium from March 5th, 2024) at $139.99 for Australian Residents and $149.99 for New Zealand Residents via this link.
- Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions apply.
- From March 5th, 2024, existing subscribers can manage their subscriptions through the 'Account' section under their profile.
- Existing subscribers will receive more information should changes apply to their current subscription pricing.
