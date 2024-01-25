Disney+ Updates Pricing, Introduces Premium Tier in Australia and New Zealand

Disney+ will be introducing new updated pricing plans in Australia and New Zealand with the introduction of new Disney+ Premium.

Disney+ will be introducing updated pricing plans for offering in Australia and New Zealand with a multi-tiered approach providing consumers greater choice and value, including new Disney+ Standard and Premium offerings.

Disney+ continues to curate an extensive collection of global branded content, exclusive premieres of Originals, iconic series, and quality storytelling for consumers.

Notably, while both tiers will include ad-free viewing, the Standard offering will only allow for two concurrent streams (compared to four for Disney+ Premium) and will limit video quality to 1080p (versus 4K for Premium).

From March 5th, 2024, the price for new subscriptions to Disney+ Premium (previously just “Disney+”) will change from:

$13.99/month to $17.99/month and from $139.99 /year to $179.99/year for Australia residents.

and from $139.99 /year to for Australia residents. $14.99/month to $18.99/month and from $149.99 /year to $189.99/year for New Zealand residents.

Disney+ Standard Plan will be priced at:

$13.99 per month or $139.99 per year for Australia residents.

$14.99 per month or $149.99 per year for New Zealand residents.

The new Disney+ Standard plan is the same price as the existing Disney+ service but it has different features.

The updated Disney+ Plans and primary features are set out below:

Australian Residents

Disney+ Standard

Subscription: Monthly: $13.99/month Annual: $139.99/year

Video quality: Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio: Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams: 2

Ad: Ad-free Streaming

Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices

Disney+ Premium

Subscription: Monthly $17.99/month Annual $179.99/year

Video quality: Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Audio: Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Concurrent streams: 4

Ad: Ad-free Streaming

Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices

New Zealand Residents

Disney+ Standard

Subscription: Monthly $14.99/month Annual $149.99/year

Video quality: Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio: Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams: 2

Ad: Ad-free Streaming

Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices

Disney+ Premium

Subscription: Monthly $18.99/month Annual $189.99/year

Video quality: Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Audio: Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Concurrent streams: 4

Ad: Ad-free Streaming

Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices

Details:

Between now and March 4th, 2024, new, eligible returning, and existing monthly Disney+ subscribers may lock in 1 year of Disney+ (known as Disney+ Premium from March 5th, 2024) at $139.99 for Australian Residents and $149.99 for New Zealand Residents via this link.

Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions apply.

From March 5th, 2024, existing subscribers can manage their subscriptions through the 'Account' section under their profile.

Existing subscribers will receive more information should changes apply to their current subscription pricing.