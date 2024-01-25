Disney+ Updates Pricing, Introduces Premium Tier in Australia and New Zealand

Disney+ will be introducing new updated pricing plans in Australia and New Zealand with the introduction of new Disney+ Premium.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ will be introducing updated pricing plans for offering in Australia and New Zealand with a multi-tiered approach providing consumers greater choice and value, including new Disney+ Standard and Premium offerings.
  • Disney+ continues to curate an extensive collection of global branded content, exclusive premieres of Originals, iconic series, and quality storytelling for consumers.
  • Notably, while both tiers will include ad-free viewing, the Standard offering will only allow for two concurrent streams (compared to four for Disney+ Premium)  and will limit video quality to 1080p (versus 4K for Premium).

From March 5th, 2024, the price for new subscriptions to Disney+ Premium (previously just “Disney+”) will change from:

  • $13.99/month to $17.99/month and from $139.99 /year to $179.99/year for Australia residents.
  • $14.99/month to $18.99/month and from $149.99 /year to $189.99/year for New Zealand residents.

Disney+ Standard Plan will be priced at:

  • $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year for Australia residents.
  • $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year for New Zealand residents.
  • The new Disney+ Standard plan is the same price as the existing Disney+ service but it has different features.

The updated Disney+ Plans and primary features are set out below:

Australian Residents

Disney+ Standard

  • Subscription: Monthly: $13.99/month Annual: $139.99/year
  • Video quality: Up to 1080p Full HD video
  • Audio: Up to 5.1 audio
  • Concurrent streams: 2
  • Ad: Ad-free Streaming
  • Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices

Disney+ Premium        

  • Subscription: Monthly $17.99/month Annual $179.99/year
  • Video quality: Up to 4K UHD & HDR video
  • Audio: Up to Dolby Atmos audio
  • Concurrent streams: 4
  • Ad: Ad-free Streaming
  • Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices        

New Zealand Residents

Disney+ Standard        

  • Subscription: Monthly $14.99/month Annual $149.99/year
  • Video quality: Up to 1080p Full HD video        
  • Audio: Up to 5.1 audio        
  • Concurrent streams: 2
  • Ad: Ad-free Streaming
  • Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices                

Disney+ Premium

  • Subscription: Monthly $18.99/month Annual $189.99/year
  • Video quality: Up to 4K UHD & HDR video
  • Audio: Up to Dolby Atmos audio
  • Concurrent streams: 4
  • Ad: Ad-free Streaming
  • Downloads: Downloads on up to 10 devices                

Details:

  • Between now and March 4th, 2024, new, eligible returning, and existing monthly Disney+ subscribers may lock in 1 year of Disney+ (known as Disney+ Premium from March 5th, 2024) at $139.99 for Australian Residents and $149.99 for New Zealand Residents via this link.
  • Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions apply.
  • From March 5th, 2024, existing subscribers can manage their subscriptions through the 'Account' section under their profile.
  • Existing subscribers will receive more information should changes apply to their current subscription pricing.

