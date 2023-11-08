Walt Disney Animation Studios Introduces Us To King Magnifico In New Clip From “Wish”

Get to know the new villain and his motives with a new clip from the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish.

https://youtu.be/NaLQ1RpoFGY

What’s Happening:

A new clip from Walt Disney Animation Studios is showcasing the villainous nature of King Magnifico in the upcoming animated film, Wish .

. The clip shows a conversation between Asha (Ariana DeBose) and King Magnifico (Chris Pine) that becomes rather heated as it is revealed he has no intent on granting the wishes of the residents of the kingdom of Rosas.

Disney Animation appears to be going all in on letting us know that Wish, already paying homage to 100 years of animation at the studio, marks a return to a traditional and true villain, as opposed to antagonistic concepts, like multi-generational trauma ( Encanto Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet).

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2 ) and Fawn Veerasunthorn ( Raya and the Last Dragon Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.