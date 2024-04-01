Disneynature Reveals Trailer For Upcoming Film “Tiger”

Disneynature has released the official trailer for their upcoming new film, Tiger, set to debut on Disney+ this Earth Day, April 22nd, 2024.

What’s Happening:

set to arrive on Earth Day, April 22nd, on Disney+. The all-new original feature film arrives 15 years to the day of the label’s first release, Earth .

. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will narrate the compelling story, which lifts the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India.

In the film, the cubs—curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy—have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, Tiger is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming.

Also streaming on Disney+ this Earth Day is a companion film to Tiger – Tigers on the Rise. Narrated by Blair Underwood, the film celebrates the remarkable comeback of one of the world’s most iconic animals. Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist.

What They’re Saying:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country—I was very honored. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.”