Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” to Launch North American Tour in June 2025

Disney Theatrical Group has announced that a newly-reimagined North American tour of Beauty and the Beast will hit the road in June 2025.

What’s Happening:

Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, announced today that a newly-reimagined North American tour of Beauty and the Beast will launch in June 2025.

will launch in June 2025. Based on the Academy Award-winning feature film, Beauty and the Beast is one of the most beloved stage musicals of the last half-century.

is one of the most beloved stage musicals of the last half-century. The Tony Award-winning Broadway production ran for 13 years (1994 – 2007) and remains one of the Top 10 longest-running Broadway shows.

Worldwide, there have been productions in 37 countries, seen by more than 25 million people and translated into 17 different languages.

The new tour will hold technical rehearsals and launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors in June 2025, prior to the official opening in Chicago, IL at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in July, followed by a stop in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre in August.

Casting and the anticipated two-year tour route will be announced at a later date.

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken (who wrote the film’s beloved score with the late lyricist Howard Ashman), lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

What They're Saying:

“We’ve heard from audiences for three decades now that Beauty and the Beast has touched them in a profound way – these characters, songs and this sweeping story,” said Thomas Schumacher, Chief Creative Officer, Disney Theatrical Group. “How proud we are, then, to bring this refreshed and human take on the show – with the scale and spectacle the title deserves – to longtime fans and an entirely new generation. This Beauty is for them.”

has touched them in a profound way – these characters, songs and this sweeping story,” said Thomas Schumacher, Chief Creative Officer, Disney Theatrical Group. “How proud we are, then, to bring this refreshed and human take on the show – with the scale and spectacle the title deserves – to longtime fans and an entirely new generation. This Beauty is for them.” “We are thrilled to have once again gathered this world-class creative team on Beauty and the Beast, under the masterful direction of original team member Matt West. Together they created a beloved show in 1994, and today they’re telling that story with all the charm and romance of the original production, and newly resonant for today’s audiences. It’s a pleasure to be back in the room with this peerless team as they re-discover and expand Beauty and the Beast,” shared Executive Producer Anne Quart.