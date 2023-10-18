Disney’s “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” Helps Kids Prepare for New Challenges at School Through Stories of Honesty and Bravery

Kiya, Jay, and Motsie are here to save the day in Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes, which airs on Disney Junior and streams on Disney+. Pairing African cultures with superheroes, this preschool-friendly series is packed full of empowering messages, including nobody is truly a villain, but simply a friend in need of guidance. With the school year in full swing, little ones encounter new scenarios they don’t know how to navigate. In other words, they may become a “friend in need of guidance” when they don’t know how to handle a situation, which is why Kiya and her pals model scenarios like voicing your feelings and telling the truth through current and upcoming episodes of the series. Below is a list of episodes that can help rescue your child as they grow, both at school and at home, alongside Kiya, Jay, and Motsie.

Kiya and the Kite Monster (Season 1, Ep. 1)

When Kiya discovers that Motsie and Jay have made their own kites for the Kimoja Kite Festival this year, she decides to build her kite on her own too, without the help of Daddy Jo. Meanwhile, Acrobrat tries to cause chaos disguised as a ‘kite monster’ and almost ruins Daddy Jo’s brand-new community truck. When Daddy Jo and his hard work are in danger, Kiya learns that it is better to work together as a team to stop the mischief.

Zero to Hero (Season 1, Ep. 2)

When Jay thinks that he has embarrassed himself while grooving with his guitar, he starts to lose confidence and becomes ‘off-key’, affecting the Kimoja Heroes’ mission to find missing Unipug. With Primadonna damaging Kimoja City, moving everything out of the way to track down Unipug, Jay learns to voice his true feelings to start hitting the right note to restoring harmony in Kimoja.

Going Solo in the Snowglobe (Season 1, Ep. 4)

When Jay takes a nap in the Community Park to get some peace and quiet from Motsie, he wakes up to an empty Kimoja City. He realizes that Kimoja isn’t empty, but Haddy Collider has shrunk him to trap him in a glass snowglobe. Unable to use his powers to help, Jay learns that loyal friends will never leave you alone and that the Kimoja Heroes are always on their way to help!

A Little Birdy Told Me (Season 1, Ep. 5)

When Primadonna wants to teach Unipug how to fly, she traps all the birds from the Community Park in her Prima Palace to be his personal flying teachers. The Kimoja Heroes are on their mission to free the birds, but Jay gets distracted by befriending one of the birds instead of helping stop Primadonna. Jay learns that, even when it is hard, he should always do the right thing.

Kiya and the Boombastic Blower (Season 1, Ep. 7)

When Kiya is busy helping bush babies, she makes a mistake and loses Motsie’s Boombastic Blower invention. Worried she will upset Motsie she covers up her mistake, but when Acrobrat is using the blower to start ball-launching mayhem across Kimoja City, Kiya struggles to keep the truth from her friends as she tries to fix the problem alone. To restore harmony in the city, Kiya learns that it is better, to tell the truth, and fix problems together.

Fear of Mission Out (Season 1, Ep. 14)

When Motsie and Kiya share fun moments of bonding, Jay starts to feel left out. The community are excited for Marianne's wildlife movie premiere and Primadonna is rolling out a giant red carpet that causes chaos across Kimoja City, all the way to the savannah. Jay is keen to prove that Kiya and Motsie need him and tries to save the day by himself. Kiya and Motsie remind Jay how special he is to both of them, and a Kimoja Hero forever.

It Takes a Kimoja Village (Premiering October 20th – Date Subject to Change)

A super excited Jay takes over a community scavenger hunt, leaving no fun for his friends and neighbors, especially Zane. Determined to have his fun back, Zane transforms into the Acrobrat and traps Kiya and Motsie. Now Jay has to solve the ultimate scavenger hunt to rescue his friends, but it’s too hard on his own. Jay learns he is not alone; he has a whole community ready to help him rescue Kiya and Motsie.

Who’s Got Talent (Premiering November 24th – Date Subject to Change)

When Haddy Collider creates a device that can steal talents, she becomes the best at everything, leaving Kimoja City in crisis. When the Kimoja Heroes talents for dance, skating and flying are stolen, they start to doubt their abilities. Gogo Flo reminds Kiya, Motsie and Jay to believe in themselves because no one can take that away. Working together, the resourceful heroes restore talents to the community and learn to have faith in themselves.