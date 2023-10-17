Disney’s “Once Upon a Studio” – List of Characters in Order of Appearance

While watching Disney’s Once Upon a Studio, did you find yourself asking questions like, “Who was that?” With 543 characters reportedly in the 8-and-a-half minute short, odds are you did. Now that the film is streaming on Disney+, I attempted to find them all going frame-by-frame. I came up a little short, identifying 520 characters in the film, some of whom have no name. I’ll keep searching because I love this short, and I’ll update this listicle in the future if I find any of the remaining 23 (a magic number for Disney fans). But for now, here’s every character I could find.

A few notes before getting to the good stuff. Once Upon a Studio comes from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the company's original segment founded by Walt Disney and his brother Roy in 1923. The short features characters from all 62 animated features produced by the studio to date (including Wish, coming to theaters on November 22nd), plus some of their most memorable shorts. It does not include characters from other studios’ owned by Disney, such as Pixar, Disney Toon Studios, Disney Television Animation, or contracted studios (eg, the animated sequences in Enchanted). And now, on with the show!

Once Upon a Studio – Characters in Order of Appearance:

Mickey Mouse (Various Shorts, 1928)

Minnie Mouse Shorts(Various Shorts, 1928)

Tinker Bell (Peter Pan, 1953)

Tiana ( The Princess and the Frog , 2009)

, 2009) Pinocchio ( Pinocchio , 1940)

, 1940) Judy Hopps ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Nick Wilde ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Louis (The Princess and the Frog, 2009)

Thumper ( Bambi , 1942)

, 1942) Bambi ( Bambi , 1942)

, 1942) Flower (Bambi, 1942)

Albatross ( The Rescue rs , 1977)

, 1977) Bernard ( The Rescuers , 1977)

, 1977) Bianca ( The Rescuers , 1977)

, 1977) Bolt ( Bolt , 2008)

, 2008) Mittens ( Bolt , 2008)

, 2008) Rhino (Bolt, 2008)

Peter Pan ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Wendy ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Michael ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) John (Peter Pan, 1953)

Sisu ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Jim Hawkins (Treasure Planet, 2002)

Maui (Moana, 2016)

Aladdin ( Aladdin , 1992)

, 1992) Abu ( Aladdin , 1992)

, 1992) 6 Trolls as rocks (Frozen, 2013)

Dodger ( Oliver and Company , 1988)

, 1988) Vanellope von Schweetz (Wreck-It Ralph, 2012)

Elliot ( Pete's Dragon , 1977)

, 1977) Cody (The Rescuers Down Under, 1990)

Lanny ( Prep & Landing , 2009)

, 2009) Wayne (Prep & Landing, 2009)

Moana ( Moana , 2016)

, 2016) Flounder (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

Merlin ( The Sword in the Stone , 1963)

, 1963) Sugar Bowl ( The Sword in the Stone , 1963)

, 1963) Cogsworth ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Mrs. Potts ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Chip ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Mad Hatter ( Alice in Wonderland , 1951)

, 1951) March Hare ( Alice in Wonderland , 1951)

, 1951) Lucille Krunklehorn (Meet the Robinsons, 2007)

Penguin Waiter (Mary Poppins, 1964)

Stromboli ( Pinocchio , 1940)

, 1940) Anna ( Frozen 2 , 2019)

, 2019) Elsa (Frozen 2, 2019)

Hans (Frozen, 2013)

Donald Duck (Shorts, 1931)

B.E.N. ( Treasure Planet , 2002)

, 2002) Humphrey the Bear (Shorts, 1950)

Ranger J. Audubon Woodlore (Shorts, 1954)

Turk ( Tarzan , 1999)

, 1999) Mother Gothel (Tangled, 2010)

Flash (Zootopia, 2016)

Olaf ( Frozen , 2013)

, 2013) Robin Williams' Lost Boy ( Back to Never Land , 1989)

, 1989) Timon ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) Pumbaa (The Lion King, 1994)

Genie (Aladdin, 1992)

Prince John ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Thomas O'Mally ( The Aristocats , 1970)

, 1970) Milo J. Thatch ( Atlantis: The Lost Empire , 2001)

, 2001) Chicken Little ( Chicken Little , 2005)

, 2005) Gaston ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Happy ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) The Headless Horseman (The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, 1949)

Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland, 1951)

Winnie the Pooh ( Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree , 1966)

, 1966) Christopher Robin ( Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree , 1966)

, 1966) Kangaa ( Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree , 1966)

, 1966) Eeyore (Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, 1966)

Antonio ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Pascal ( Tangled , 2010)

, 2010) Cri-Kee ( Mulan , 1998)

, 1998) Pua ( Moana , 2016)

, 2016) Meeko ( Pocahontas , 1995)

, 1995) 2 Blue Birds (Cinderella, 1950)

Jaq ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Gus ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Joanna (The Rescuers Down Under, 1990)

Pluto (Shorts, 1930)

Rolly ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Patch ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Penny ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Lucky ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Freckles ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Pepper ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) 9 Unnamed Dalmatian Puppies (One Hundred and One Dalmatians, 1961)

Angus MacBadger ( The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad , 1949)

, 1949) Mole ( The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad , 1949)

, 1949) Water Rat ( The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad , 1949)

, 1949) Honeymaren ( Frozen 2 , 2019)

, 2019) Ryder ( Frozen 2 , 2019)

, 2019) Sven ( Frozen 2 , 2019)

, 2019) Kristoff (Frozen 2, 2019)

Chernabog (Fantasia, 1940)

Scrooge McDuck (Mickey's Christmas Carol, 1983)

Robin Hood ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Little John (Robin Hood, 1973)

Baymax (Big Hero 6, 2014)

Ursula ( The Little Mermaid , 1989)

, 1989) Splat (Strange World, 2022)

Cinderella ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Prince Charming ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Max (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

Kaa ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Clarabelle Cow (Shorts, 1927)

Rapunzel (Tangled, 2010)

Grand Pabbie ( Frozen , 2013)

, 2013) Dumbo ( Dumbo , 1941)

, 1941) Skippy ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Toby Turtle ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Art ( Us Again , 2021)

, 2021) Dot ( Us Again , 2021)

, 2021) Bowler Hat Guy ( Meet the Robinsons , 2007)

, 2007) Madame Medusa ( The Rescuers , 1977)

, 1977) Kronk ( The Emperor's New Groove , 2000)

, 2000) Searcher Clade ( Strange World , 2022)

, 2022) Meridian Clade ( Strange World , 2022)

, 2022) Ethan Clade ( Strange World , 2022)

, 2022) Pete (Shorts, 1925)

Clara Cluck (Shorts, 1934)

Gazelle ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Johnny Fedora ( Make Mine Music , 1946)

, 1946) Alice Blue Bonnet ( Make Mine Music , 1946)

, 1946) Maleficent ( Sleeping Beauty , 1959)

, 1959) Claude Frollo (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 1996)

Raya ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Flynn Ryder ( Tangled , 2010)

, 2010) Maximus ( Tangled , 2010)

, 2010) Madam Mim (The Sword in the Stone, 1963)

Ralph ( Wreck-It Ralph , 2012)

, 2012) Scar ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) Mr. Toad ( The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad , 1949)

, 1949) Magic Carpet (Aladdin, 1992)

Ichabod ( The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad , 1949)

, 1949) Goofy (Shorts, 1932)

Jock ( Lady and the Tramp , 1955)

, 1955) Trusty ( Lady and the Tramp , 1955)

, 1955) Flora ( Sleeping Beauty , 1959)

, 1959) Fauna ( Sleeping Beauty , 1959)

, 1959) Merriweather (Sleeping Beauty, 1959)

Shenzi ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) Banzai ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) Ed ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) Big Bad Wolf (Shorts, 1933)

Pocahontas ( Pocahontas , 1995)

, 1995) Chief Powhatan ( Pocahontas , 1995)

, 1995) Pegasus ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Lambert ( Lambert the Sheepish Lion , 1952)

, 1952) Pepa ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Félix ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Alice ( Alice in Wonderland , 1951)

, 1951) King Louie ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Todd ( The Fox and the Hound , 1981)

, 1981) Copper ( The Fox and the Hound , 1981)

, 1981) Abuela Alma ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Mirabel ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Isabela ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Lilo ( Lilo & Stitch , 2002)

, 2002) Stitch ( Lilo & Stitch , 2002)

, 2002) Nani ( Lilo & Stitch , 2002)

, 2002) Zeus ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Ben Franklin ( Ben and Me , 1953)

, 1953) Amos Mouse ( Ben and Me , 1953)

, 1953) Phil ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Luisa ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Rutte ( Brother Bear , 2003)

, 2003) Tuke ( Brother Bear , 2003)

, 2003) Maggie ( Home on the Range , 2004)

, 2004) Mrs. Calloway ( Home on the Range , 2004)

, 2004) Grace ( Home on the Range , 2004)

, 2004) Cyril Proudbottom ( The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad , 1949)

, 1949) Small One ( The Small One , 1979)

, 1979) Kuzco ( The Emperor's New Groove , 2000)

, 2000) Pacha ( The Emperor's New Groove , 2000)

, 2000) Colonel Hathi ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Winifred ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Hathi Jr. ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Anastasia ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Drizella ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Practical Pig (Shorts, 1933)

Fifer Pig (Shorts, 1933)

Fiddler Pig (Shorts, 1933)

Captain Hook ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Smee ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Lumiere ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Pleakley ( Lilo & Stitch , 2002)

, 2002) Chief Bogo ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Morph ( Treasure Planet , 2002)

, 2002) Zazu ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) King Candy ( Wreck-It Ralph , 2012)

, 2012) Li Shang ( Mulan , 1998)

, 1998) Friend Owl ( Bambi , 1942)

, 1942) Simba ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) Shank ( Ralph Breaks the Internet, 2018)

2018) Knowsmore ( Ralph Breaks the Internet, 2018)

2018) Taffyta Muttonfudge ( Wreck-It Ralph , 2012)

, 2012) Horace Horsecollar (Shorts, 1928)

Oaken ( Frozen , 2013)

, 2013) Joe ( Fantasia 2000 , 2000)

, 2000) Fix-It Felix, Jr. ( Wreck-It Ralph , 2012)

, 2012) Sheriff of Nottingham ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Prince Naveen ( The Princess and the Frog , 2009)

, 2009) Yzma ( The Emperor's New Groove , 2000)

, 2000) Nana ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Mushu ( Mulan , 1998)

, 1998) Megara ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Duchess ( The Aristocats , 1970)

, 1970) Esmerelda ( The Hunchback of Notre Dame , 1996)

, 1996) Jacchus (Fantasia, 1940)

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Shorts, 1927)

Rafiki (The Lion King, 1994)

Jafar ( Aladdin , 1992)

, 1992) Iago ( Aladdin , 1992)

, 1992) Elonwy ( The Black Cauldron , 1985)

, 1985) Casey ( Make Mine Music , 1946)

, 1946) Nessie ( The Ballad of Nessie , 2011)

, 2011) Tarzan ( Tarzan , 1999)

, 1999) Jane (Tarzan, 1999)

Nala ( The Lion King , 1994)

, 1994) Hyacinth Hippo ( Fantasia , 1940)

, 1940) Captain Amelia ( Treasure Planet , 2002)

, 2002) Grumpy ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Koslov ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Mr. Big ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Fru Fru ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Piglet ( Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree , 1966)

, 1966) Rabbit ( Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree , 1966)

, 1966) Gopher ( Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree , 1966)

, 1966) Jumba Jookiba ( Lilo & Stitch , 2002)

, 2002) Pedro (Saludos Amigos, 1943)

Friar Tuck ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Fred ( Big Hero 6 , 2014)

, 2014) Honey Lemon ( Big Hero 6 , 2014)

, 2014) Hiro ( Big Hero 6 , 2014)

, 2014) Go Go Tomago ( Big Hero 6 , 2014)

, 2014) Wasabi ( Big Hero 6 , 2014)

, 2014) Ludwig Von Drake (Shorts, 1961)

Arthur ( The Sword in the Stone , 1963)

, 1963) King Leonidas (Bedknobs and Broomsticks, 1971)

Dyan ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Pan ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Uka (Raya and the Last Dragon, 2021)

Officer Clawhauser ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Sergeant Calhoun ( Wreck-It Ralph , 2012)

, 2012) Jasmine ( Aladdin , 1992)

, 1992) Daisy Duck (Shorts, 1937)

Koda ( Brother Bear , 2003)

, 2003) Kenai ( Brother Bear , 2003)

, 2003) Kida (Atlantis: The Lost Empire, 2001)

Alan-A-Dale (Robin Hood, 1973)

Johnny Appleseed ( Melody Time , 1948)

, 1948) Scat Cat (The Aristocats, 1970)

Queen of Hearts ( Alice in Wonderland , 1951)

, 1951) Wilbur Robinson ( Meet the Robinsons , 2007)

, 2007) Lewis ( Meet the Robinsons , 2007)

, 2007) Belle ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Beast ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Pecos Bill ( Melody Time , 1948)

, 1948) Widowmaker ( Melody Time , 1948)

, 1948) Penny (The Rescuers, 1977)

Aurora ( Sleeping Beauty , 1959)

, 1959) Phillip ( Sleeping Beauty , 1959)

, 1959) Hades ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Cruella de Vil ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) John Henry (John Henry, 2000)

Quasimodo ( The Hunchback of Notre Dame , 1996)

, 1996) Victor ( The Hunchback of Notre Dame , 1996)

, 1996) Hugo ( The Hunchback of Notre Dame , 1996)

, 1996) Laverne (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, 1996)

Edgar Balthazar ( The Aristocats , 1970)

, 1970) Marie ( The Aristocats , 1970)

, 1970) Toulouze ( The Aristocats , 1970)

, 1970) Berlioz ( The Aristocats , 1970)

, 1970) Mama Odie ( The Princess and the Frog , 2009)

, 2009) Julieta ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Agustín ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Gurgi ( The Black Cauldron , 1985)

, 1985) Timothy Mouse ( Dumbo , 1941)

, 1941) Basil of Baker Street ( The Great Mouse Detective , 1986)

, 1986) Olivia Flaversham ( The Great Mouse Detective , 1986)

, 1986) Dr. David Q. Dawson ( The Great Mouse Detective , 1986)

, 1986) Boun ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Tong ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Flit (Pocahontas, 1995)

Ariel ( The Little Mermaid , 1989)

, 1989) Eric ( The Little Mermaid , 1989)

, 1989) Scuttle (The Little Mermaid, 1989)

Mowgli ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Baloo (The Jungle Book, 1967)

Sebastian ( The Little Mermaid , 1989)

, 1989) Golden Harp ( Fun and Fancy Free , 1947)

, 1947) Lady ( Lady and the Tramp , 1955)

, 1955) Tramp ( Lady and the Tramp , 1955)

, 1955) Runt of the Litter (Chicken Little, 2005)

3 Brooms (Fantasia, 1940)

Hercules ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Fairy Godmother (Cinderella, 1950)

Namaaari ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Creeper ( The Black Cauldron , 1985)

, 1985) Lieutenant Destin Mattias ( Frozen 2 , 2019)

, 2019) Aunt Cass ( Big Hero 6 , 2014)

, 2014) Bruni ( Frozen 2 , 2019)

, 2019) David ( Lilo & Stitch , 2002)

, 2002) Scrump ( Lilo & Stitch , 2002)

, 2002) Camilo (Encanto, 2021)

Snow White ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Taran ( The Black Cauldron , 1985)

, 1985) Henwen ( The Black Cauldron , 1985)

, 1985) Mulan ( Mulan , 1998)

, 1998) Maid Marian ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Aladar ( Dinosaur , 2000)

, 2000) Gideon ( Pinocchio , 1940)

, 1940) Honest John (Pinocchio, 1940)

Asha (Wish, 2023)

Fifi ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Tigger (Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, 1968)

White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland, 1951)

Jiminy Cricket (Pinocchio, 1940)

Charlotte ( The Princess and the Frog , 2009)

, 2009) Owl ( Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree , 1966)

, 1966) Huey (Shorts, 1938)

Dewey Shorts (Shorts, 1938)

Louie (Shorts, 1938)

Maurice ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Spike the Bee (Shorts, 1940)

Chip (Shorts, 1943)

Dale (Shorts, 1943)

Hei Hei ( Moana , 2016)

, 2016) Sultan ( Aladdin , 1992)

, 1992) Blue Fairy ( Pinocchio , 1940)

, 1940) Katrina Van Tassel (The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, 1949)

Juju ( The Princess and the Frog , 2009)

, 2009) Dr. Facillier ( The Princess and the Frog , 2009)

, 2009) 2 Trees ( Flowers and Trees , 1932)

, 1932) LeFou ( Beauty and the Beast , 1991)

, 1991) Ling ( Mulan , 1998)

, 1998) Yao ( Mulan , 1998)

, 1998) Chin-Po ( Mulan , 1998)

, 1998) Tantor ( Tarzan , 1999)

, 1999) The Reluctant Dragon ( The Reluctant Dragon , 1941)

, 1941) Geppetto ( Pinocchio , 1940)

, 1940) Kala ( Tarzan , 1999)

, 1999) Kerchack ( Tarzan , 1999)

, 1999) Clayton ( Tarzan , 1999)

, 1999) Tweedledee ( Alice in Wonderland , 1951)

, 1951) Tweedledum ( Alice in Wonderland , 1951)

, 1951) King of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland, 1951)

The Prince ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Evil Queen/The Witch ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Sneezy ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Sleepy ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Bashful ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Doc ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Dopey ( Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , 1937)

, 1937) Bruno ( Encanto , 2021)

, 2021) Lady Tremaine ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Fflewddur Fflam ( The Black Cauldron , 1985)

, 1985) Ray ( The Princess and the Frog , 2009)

, 2009) George ( Paperman , 2012)

, 2012) Pain ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Panic ( Hercules , 1997)

, 1997) Assistant Mayor Bellwether ( Zootopia , 2016)

, 2016) Slue Foot Sue ( Melody Time , 1948)

, 1948) Roger ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Anita ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Phoebus ( The Hunchback of Notre Dame , 1996)

, 1996) José Carioca ( Saludos Amigos , 1943)

, 1943) Panchito ( The Three Caballeros , 1944)

, 1944) Peg ( Lady and the Tramp , 1955)

, 1955) Figaro ( Pinocchio , 1940)

, 1940) Cleo ( Pinocchio , 1940)

, 1940) Long John Silver ( Treasure Planet , 2002)

, 2002) Dr. Delbert Doppler ( Treasure Planet , 2002)

, 2002) Ferdinand ( Ferdinand the Bull , 1938)

, 1938) Sir Hiss ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Plio ( Dinosaur , 2000)

, 2000) Yar ( Dinosaur , 2000)

, 2000) Zini ( Dinosaur , 2000)

, 2000) Suri (Dinosaur, 2000)

Yensid ( Fantasia , 1940)

, 1940) Sis ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Tagalong ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) 4 Skeletons ( The Skeleton Dance , 1929)

, 1929) Joe ( Melody Time , 1948)

, 1948) Jenny ( Melody Time , 1948)

, 1948) Duke ( Fantasia 2000 , 2000)

, 2000) Flying John ( Fantasia 2000 , 2000)

, 2000) John Smith ( Pocahontas , 1995)

, 1995) Governor Ratcliffe ( Pocahontas , 1995)

, 1995) Percy ( Pocahontas , 1995)

, 1995) Nakoma ( Pocahontas , 1995)

, 1995) Lucifer ( Cinderella , 1950)

, 1950) Archimedes ( The Sword in the Stone , 1963)

, 1963) Georgette ( Oliver and Company , 1988)

, 1988) Oliver ( Oliver and Company , 1988)

, 1988) Einstein ( Oliver and Company , 1988)

, 1988) Francis ( Oliver and Company , 1988)

, 1988) Rita ( Oliver and Company , 1988)

, 1988) Tito ( Oliver and Company , 1988)

, 1988) The Horned King ( The Black Cauldron , 1985)

, 1985) Jaeger Clade ( Strange World , 2022)

, 2022) Bagheera ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Shere Khan ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) The Girl ( The Jungle Book , 1967)

, 1967) Brom Bones ( The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad , 1949)

, 1949) Lady Kluck ( Robin Hood , 1973)

, 1973) Paul ( Inner Workings , 2016)

, 2016) Ben Ali Gator ( Fantasia , 1940)

, 1940) 3 More Penguin Waiters ( Mary Poppins , 1964)

, 1964) Bongo ( Fun and Fancy Free , 1947)

, 1947) Penny ( Bolt , 2008)

, 2008) The Ugly Duckling ( The Ugly Duckling , 1939)

, 1939) Winston (Feast, 2014)

Tuk Tuk ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Peter ( Make Mine Music , 1946)

, 1946) Sonia ( Make Mine Music , 1946)

, 1946) Mr. Snoops ( The Rescuers , 1977)

, 1977) Percival C. Mcleach ( The Rescuers Down Under , 1990)

, 1990) Susie ( Susie the Little Blue Coupe , 1952)

, 1952) Madame Upanova ( Fantasia , 1940)

, 1940) Bacchus ( Fantasia , 1940)

, 1940) 2 Centaurs ( Fantasia , 1940)

, 1940) Tootles ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Slightly ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Cubby ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) The Twins ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Nibs ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Fish Out of Water ( Chicken Little , 2005)

, 2005) Sascha ( Make Mine Music , 1946)

, 1946) Ivan (Make Mine Music, 1946)

Noi ( Raya and the Last Dragon , 2021)

, 2021) Rachel ( Fantasia 2000 , 2000)

, 2000) Dinky ( The Fox and the Hound , 1981)

, 1981) Boomer ( The Fox and the Hound , 1981)

, 1981) Yesss ( Ralph Breaks the Internet, 2018)

2018) Audrey Rocio Ramirez ( Atlantis: The Lost Empire , 2001)

, 2001) Vincenzo 'Vinny' Santorini ( Atlantis: The Lost Empire , 2001)

, 2001) Dr. Joshua Strongbear Sweet ( Atlantis: The Lost Empire , 2001)

, 2001) Legend ( Strange World , 2022)

, 2022) Ratigan ( The Great Mouse Detective , 1986)

, 1986) Nanny ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Djali ( The Hunchback of Notre Dame , 1996)

, 1996) Abby Mallard ( Chicken Little , 2005)

, 2005) Roquefort ( The Aristocats , 1970)

, 1970) Fidget ( The Great Mouse Detective , 1986)

, 1986) Tick-Tock the Crocodile ( Peter Pan , 1953)

, 1953) Rajah ( Aladdin , 1992)

, 1992) Gaetan Moliére ( Atlantis: The Lost Empire , 2001)

, 2001) Calisto Mal ( Strange World , 2022)

, 2022) Squeeks ( The Fox and the Hound , 1981)

, 1981) Carl the Robot ( Meet the Robinsons , 2007)

, 2007) Pongo ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Perdita ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) 38 Additional Unnamed Dalmatian Puppies ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians , 1961)

, 1961) Secretary Bird (Bedknobs and Broomsticks, 1971)

Perla (Cinderella, 1950)

