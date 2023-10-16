Disney’s “Wish” Fan Events Set for El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is offering two fan event screenings for Disney Animation’s Newest Feature, Wish. All tickets for Wish are on sale now.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket.

Attendees at the Tuesday Fan Event will receive one randomly selected Funko POP!, one Wish collectible popcorn Tin with popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $50.

Attendees at the Wednesday Fan Event will receive one Wish collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, one "This Wish" 10″ Star Die-Cut Picture Disc provided by Disney Music Emporium, beverage and event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $60.

Daily showtimes for Wish November 22 – January 1 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:55pm.

Guests are invited to arrive early to snap a picture at a themed photo op and purchase specialty concession items.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com Fandango

All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.

Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available December 5 at 4:00pm and December 10 at 1:00pm.

Open Caption screenings are available December 9 at 1:00pm and December 13 at 4:00pm.

Spanish Dubbed screenings are available December 6 at 4:00pm and December 16 at 1:00pm.

About Wish: