First of Three “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials to Premiere November 25th on Disney+

The moment Doctor Who fans have eagerly been awaiting is almost here! The BBC and Disney+ announced today that the first of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, “The Star Beast,” will debut on November 25th, with the remaining two specials to be released on December 2nd and 9th.

What’s Happening:

Last fall, Disney Branded Television and the BBC announced that they had joined forces to bring fan-favorite series Doctor Who to a global audience.

Today, the premiere dates were revealed for the three new 60th anniversary specials, set to debut on Disney+ globally except in the UK and Ireland, where they will air on the BBC.

The three specials will debut on the following dates:
"The Star Beast" (November 25th)
"Wild Blue Yonder" (December 2nd)
"The Giggle" (December 9th)

The specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

debut). Additional new cast includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, as well as returning characters Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Posters for the three specials were also released, which you can see below.

The series returns under the creative vision of returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

The 60th-anniversary specials are written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button, respectively.

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland.

