The Doctor and Ruby Arrive at the Welsh Coastline in New Clip from “Doctor Who”

Ahead of tonight’s release of the fourth episode of this season of Doctor Who, a short clip has been shared from “73 Yards.”
What’s Happening:
- In this newly released clip, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) arrive on the beautiful Welsh coastline where he asks if Ruby has visited Wales before.
- He begins to talk about “the most dangerous Prime Minister in history,” Roger ap Gwilliam, before realizing he’s from 20 years in Ruby’s future.
- The Doctor then accidentally steps on what appears to be a tribute circle, with lucky charms and notes scattered. Ruby picks up one of the pieces of paper and begins to read the message.
- Watch the new clip for yourself below.
About Doctor Who:
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
