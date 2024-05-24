The Doctor and Ruby Arrive at the Welsh Coastline in New Clip from “Doctor Who”

Ahead of tonight’s release of the fourth episode of this season of Doctor Who, a short clip has been shared from “73 Yards.”

What’s Happening:

In this newly released clip, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) arrive on the beautiful Welsh coastline where he asks if Ruby has visited Wales before.

He begins to talk about “the most dangerous Prime Minister in history,” Roger ap Gwilliam, before realizing he’s from 20 years in Ruby’s future.

The Doctor then accidentally steps on what appears to be a tribute circle, with lucky charms and notes scattered. Ruby picks up one of the pieces of paper and begins to read the message.

Watch the new clip for yourself below.

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

Follow our Doctor Who tag

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+