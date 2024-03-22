Trailer Released For Upcoming Season Of “Doctor Who” Debuting In May On Disney+

Set to debut on the streamer in May, Disney+ has shared the official trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Today, Disney+ released the trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who. In the trailer, audiences get a sneak peek at the newest installment as the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson, journey through time and space in the TARDIS—exploring the groovy ‘60s, the Regency era in England, war-torn futures and more!

The trailer reveals a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) character, the Duchess, and it is announced that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) will make an appearance in the upcoming season.

character, the Duchess, and it is announced that Callie Cooke ( will make an appearance in the upcoming season. Additional guest cast is featured throughout the trailer including Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter.

On Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes. In the U.K., Doctor Who begins streaming May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day, giving audiences a simultaneous global launch. New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Russell T Davies is showrunner, executive producer and writer. Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

