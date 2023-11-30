New Images and Details Revealed About “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road”

We’ve learned more about the Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” which will see the debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday.

What’s Happening:

The description for the episode is as follows: “Long ago on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, stolen babies, goblins and perhaps the secret of her birth…”

The episode sees the Doctor come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together.

Alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson is Davina McCall who will be playing herself, as she joins the cast alongside Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

The first 60th anniversary special, “The Star Beast,” is now streaming on Disney+ Check out Luke’s recap and review

The next two specials – “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” – drop on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.

“The Church on Ruby Road” will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th, on Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

Davina McCall: “It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti’s first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Showrunner Russell T Davies: "From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it's a feast for all the family!"