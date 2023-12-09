The Fifteenth Doctor Arrives in New Trailer for “Doctor Who” Christmas Special “The Church on Ruby Road”

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials may have come to a close, but don’t worry, as it's only 16 days until we get to see the first full adventure with Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifthteenth Doctor, “The Church on Ruby Road.” Following the airing of “The Giggle,” a brand-new trailer for the Christmas special debuted.

What’s Happening:

The trailer for “The Church on Ruby Road” begins with the new Doctor seemingly dancing at a party, something we’ve never really seen the Doctor do before. This seems to be where he bumps into new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Ruby is then seen hanging from a ladder being pulled by a ship in the sky, while the Doctor runs across rooftops trying to catch up with her.

As the two enter the ship in the sky, we’re treated to the devilishly cute Goblins, who could be the villains of the story.

Following a few more adventurous clips, onboard the TARDIS, Ruby asks the Doctor "who are you?" – cutting to a different shot of the Doctor smiling.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

All three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials are now streaming on Disney+

"The Church on Ruby Road" will premiere on Christmas Day, December 25th.