Donna Meets the Adorable Meep in New Clip from First “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Special

With two days to go until the release of the first Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, and in honor of the actual anniversary today, a brand-new clip from “The Star Beast” has been released.

What’s Happening:

The 2-minute clip from “The Star Beast” introduces us to Donna Noble’s daughter, Rose (Yasmin Finney), who has somehow met an adorable alien creature called the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes).

After a frustrated Rose has a frustrated interaction with the ridiculously cute Meep, Donna (Catherine Tate) walks in and discovers the Meep.

Watch the clip for yourself below:

The three specials will debut on the following dates: “The Star Beast” (November 25th) “Wild Blue Yonder” (December 2nd) “The Giggle” (December 9th)

The specials will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut).

debut). Additional new cast includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, as well as returning characters Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

The series returns under the creative vision of returning showrunner Russell T Davies, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

The 60th-anniversary specials are written by Russell T Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button, respectively.

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of Doctor Who, which will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+