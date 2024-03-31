Action-Packed Second Trailer for New Season of “Doctor Who” Asks Fans If They’re Ready For This

Set to debut on the streamer in May, Disney+ has shared the second official trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

  • The new trailer features a look at the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson, as they journey through time and space in the TARDIS.
  • Check out the new trailer below:

  • On Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.
  • In the U.K., Doctor Who begins streaming May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day, giving audiences a simultaneous global launch.
  • New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
  • In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds.  Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
  • Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC.
  • Russell T Davies is showrunner, executive producer and writer.
  • Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.
