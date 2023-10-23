“Edge of Spider-Verse” Returns with Spider-Byte, Weapon VIII and More

“Edge of Spider-Verse,” the now perennial Spider-Hit, is back and this time, it’s building to the biggest Spider-Verse epic in Marvel Comics history. Launching in February, the series will take readers to the bleeding edge of the Spider-Verse once more, reacquainting you with old favorites and introducing you to some of the most important web-slinging heroes you haven't met yet.

Previous installments of “Edge of Spider-Verse” saw all-star creators introduce the world to the likes of Spider-Gwen, Spider-Rex, and more.

It also revealed secrets behind Spider-Boy’s origins and laid the groundwork for new eras of icons Spider-Man India and Araña.

You won’t believe how the Web of Life and Destiny impacts Spider-Man storytelling this time as the possibilities of the Spider-Verse are unleashed in full.

“Edge of Spider-Verse #1″ kicks things off with the first appearance of Weapon VIII and the exciting comeback of the tech-savvy Spider-Byte.

We all know who Weapon X is, but Who is Weapon VIII?! Find out in a story from writing duo Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Travel Foreman! In this universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back.

You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She’s back in comics now and you don’t want to miss her in an all-new adventure by writer Nilah Magruder and artist Eric Gapstur.

Plus the start of a saga that sets up the next evolution of Spider-Versal stories.

Meet Weapon VIII on Chad Hardin’s cover for the debut issue below and explore the Spider-Verse like never before when “Edge of Spider-Verse #1″ arrives in February.