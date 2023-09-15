“Steal The Show” From Pixar’s Elemental Featured In New Lofi Video From The Studio

Pixar Animation Studios has released a new, relaxing, video and audio track that will take viewers back to Element City with a lofi version of a song from their latest film, Elemental.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios is inviting you to Element City in a new LoFi video that plays a continuous loop of the comforting sounds, this time to a piece of soundtrack from their latest film, Elemental .

The stylized track features the song “Steal the Show” which was performed by Lauv in the film, and accompanied by music by the film’s composer, Thomas Newman..

The visuals in the video that Pixar shared are indicative of a scene in the film where Wade and Ember fly above the city in a hot-air balloon – though I won’t explain why they are doing that, as you should see the film for yourself.

Though the song only comes in at a few minutes, the lofi video of the song clocks in at 15:00, a great length for a bit of relaxation while working or studying.

Pixar Animation Studios’ Elemental is the latest original feature film from the iconic animation studio that takes viewers to Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.

is the latest original feature film from the iconic animation studio that takes viewers to Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. Elemental is now streaming on Disney+ here