“Steal The Show” From Pixar’s Elemental Featured In New Lofi Video From The Studio

Pixar Animation Studios has released a new, relaxing, video and audio track that will take viewers back to Element City with a lofi version of a song from their latest film, Elemental.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios is inviting you to Element City in a new LoFi video that plays a continuous loop of the comforting sounds, this time to a piece of soundtrack from their latest film, Elemental.
- The stylized track features the song “Steal the Show” which was performed by Lauv in the film, and accompanied by music by the film’s composer, Thomas Newman..
- The visuals in the video that Pixar shared are indicative of a scene in the film where Wade and Ember fly above the city in a hot-air balloon – though I won’t explain why they are doing that, as you should see the film for yourself.
- Though the song only comes in at a few minutes, the lofi video of the song clocks in at 15:00, a great length for a bit of relaxation while working or studying.
- Pixar Animation Studios’ Elemental is the latest original feature film from the iconic animation studio that takes viewers to Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together.
- The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
- Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
- Elemental is now streaming on Disney+. You can find out more about the film from the director, Peter Sohn, in our interview here,
