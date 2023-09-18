“Elemental” Debuts as the Most Viewed Movie Premiere of 2023 on Disney+

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental made its streaming debut in a blaze of glory, becoming the most watched movie premiere of the year on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Elemental is the most watched movie premiere of the year on Disney+ and among its Top 10 movie premieres of all time, earning 26.4 million views in its first five days of streaming.

has become the most viewed animated movie premiere since Pixar’s was released in March 2022, as well as the most viewed Disney+ movie premiere of all time in Latin America, ahead of . Released in June, the film has seen theatrical success as well, earning $484 million worldwide with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes Verified Audience Score and an “A” CinemaScore.

Domestically, the film generated $154 million—more than five times its domestic opening weekend of $30 million, a rare feat for any theatrical release and the second-highest multiple behind Pixar’s Toy Story . Internationally, the film brought in $330 million and had a particularly strong showing in South Korea, becoming Pixar’s most-seen film in the country.

The Elemental screenplay is by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh, with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel, and Hsueh. Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera round out the film’s voice cast.

Elemental is now streaming on Disney+