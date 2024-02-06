Enter for a Chance to Win a Four Night Disney Cruise Line Vacation With Proceeds Benefiting Give Kids the World

Would you like a chance to win a four night Disney Cruise Line vacation while also donating to a good cause? You can have a chance to win a four night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two from Port Canaveral, Florida. All entry cost proceeds will benefit Give Kids the World.

What’s Happening:

Dreams Unlimited Travel is giving you the chance to win a four night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two in a Verandah stateroom, sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Proceeds from this “chance to win” opportunity will make magical wishes come true for critically ill children and their families at Give Kids The World Village.

The contest ends February 19.

Grand Prize Package Includes:

Four night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two in a Verandah stateroom sailing round trip from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Cruise fare, port charges and taxes for two passengers.

Additional guests can be added for an additional charge based on Disney Cruise Line pricing at time of booking up to maximum stateroom capacity.

Valid for any four night itinerary sailing from and returning to Port Canaveral, Florida.

Details

Cruise must be booked through Dreams Unlimited Travel, Inc and sailing must be completed by 12/31/2024.

Not valid for Holiday or Peak Season sail dates.

Prize DOES NOT INCLUDE air fare, transportation to/from the port, gratuities, shore excursions or onboard charges.

Entry Cost:

4-Night Disney Cruise – 1 Entry $10.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 3 Entries $30.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 5 Entries $50.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 10 Entries $100.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 25 Entries $250.00

4-Night Disney Cruise – 50 Entries $500.00

