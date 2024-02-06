Enter for a Chance to Win a Four Night Disney Cruise Line Vacation With Proceeds Benefiting Give Kids the World

Would you like a chance to win a four night Disney Cruise Line vacation while also donating to a good cause? You can have a chance to win a four night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two from Port Canaveral, Florida. All entry cost proceeds will benefit Give Kids the World.
What’s Happening:
- Dreams Unlimited Travel is giving you the chance to win a four night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two in a Verandah stateroom, sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Florida.
- Proceeds from this “chance to win” opportunity will make magical wishes come true for critically ill children and their families at Give Kids The World Village.
- The contest ends February 19.
- Click here for more details and to enter.
Grand Prize Package Includes:
- Four night Disney Cruise Line vacation for two in a Verandah stateroom sailing round trip from Port Canaveral, Florida.
- Cruise fare, port charges and taxes for two passengers.
- Additional guests can be added for an additional charge based on Disney Cruise Line pricing at time of booking up to maximum stateroom capacity.
- Valid for any four night itinerary sailing from and returning to Port Canaveral, Florida.
Details
- Cruise must be booked through Dreams Unlimited Travel, Inc and sailing must be completed by 12/31/2024.
- Not valid for Holiday or Peak Season sail dates.
- Prize DOES NOT INCLUDE air fare, transportation to/from the port, gratuities, shore excursions or onboard charges.
Entry Cost:
- 4-Night Disney Cruise – 1 Entry $10.00
- 4-Night Disney Cruise – 3 Entries $30.00
- 4-Night Disney Cruise – 5 Entries $50.00
- 4-Night Disney Cruise – 10 Entries $100.00
- 4-Night Disney Cruise – 25 Entries $250.00
- 4-Night Disney Cruise – 50 Entries $500.00
