ESPN Signs Multi-Year Rights Agreement with Athletes Unlimited

Reflecting the impressive growth of Athletes Unlimited as well as ESPN’s ongoing commitment to women’s pro sports, the parties announced a multi-year renewal of ESPN’s rights agreement Wednesday morning.

For the first time, the deal will include all four Athletes Unlimited sports – women’s pro basketball, softball, lacrosse and volleyball.

The addition of AU Pro Basketball comes amid ESPN’s incredible success with the WNBA and college basketball, and further positions AU Pro Basketball as a mainstay in the women’s basketball ecosystem as well as a leading platform for marketers looking to reach sports fans.

In 2024 alone, more than 70 live games from the innovative player-centric pro women’s sports organization will air exclusively on ESPN platforms, with more than 50 airing on linear networks and the remaining games available on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

In addition, ESPN will have international rights for these competitions to air on TSN in Canada, ESPN Latin America, and other platforms.

Each Athletes Unlimited season features world-class talent competing to be crowned individual champion in their sport, with playoff-level intensity in every game.

Athletes Unlimited is a new model of pro sports, where athletes are decision-makers and individual players are champions of team sports.

Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023, Athletes Unlimited features an Advisory Board comprised of an illustrious group of high-profile contributors from the worlds of sports, business and entertainment including basketball legend and ESPN women’s college basketball analyst Sheryl Swoopes, two-time NBA champion and entrepreneur Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman of 35 Ventures; U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team superstar Abby Wambach, among many others.

Athletes Unlimited events scored impressive increases in viewership across ESPN platforms in 2023, including a 25% year-over-year increase for AU Pro Lacrosse on ESPN2 and ESPNU and a 38% year-over-year increase for AU Pro Softball on ESPNU.

With all four AU Pro Sports featured in the upcoming Olympic Games as well as explosive interest in each sport at the collegiate level, the property is poised for continued growth.

The partnership will begin later this month with ESPN’s coverage of AU Pro Basketball, which tips off February 29 at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas.

The 40 player roster features Olympians, WNBA All-Stars and WNBA champions, including 18 players who finished the 2023 WNBA season on a roster, along with 11 additional athletes with WNBA experience.

What they’re saying: