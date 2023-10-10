Event Recap: “Hocus Pocus” 30th Anniversary Fan Event at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre

July 16th was the 30th anniversary of Hocus Pocus, but who watches a Halloween movie in summer? Nobody did in 1993 (except me), and nobody does now (except me), so the festivities were delayed until October. Among several official Disney-sanctioned events this year was an anniversary screening at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, October 6th. As a superfan, I knew I had to be there, and the evening did not disappoint.

Guests could pose with brooms in front of a standee inspired by the original theatrical poster. This specific artwork comes from a Target exclusive gallery edition of the film’s 25th anniversary 4K Blu-Ray set.

The basement held an exhibit of props and costumes from Hocus Pocus (and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, which also turns 30 this year).

The Hocus Pocus display had a pair of costumes worn by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi in the original 1993 film, plus props that included the plaque that accompanied the Black Flame Candle.

One one of the prop spellbooks was on display in the glass case that Max broke to steal it in the film.

Inside the theater, an organist played Disney songs while we waited for the main event to start.

Lisa Cabello from the D23 Inside Disney Podcast served as the evening’s host. As a special unadvertised surprise, the Orchid Quartet took the stage to perform a selection of music from Hocus Pocus 2, before composer John Debney sprung out of the stage (where the organ raises and lowers) to conduct them in a selection of scores from the original film.

When the Orchid Quartet finished their set, director Kenny Ortega and writer David Kirschner joined John Debye and Lisa Cabello for a conversation about the film. David Kirschner brought two show-and-tell pieces, both of which were from his initial pitch for the movie to Disney. One was an old biology textbook that he decorated to look like it was stitched together from human flesh, complete with an eyeball. The other was a candle he bought from Ralph’s, wrapped in toasted paper, on which he drew designs. Consider these the original spell book and Black Flame Candle.

Kenny Ortega revealed his unlikely path to directing the film. As a huge Bette Midler fan, he had heard that the musical legend was vying for the lead role. So when Disney came to him with an offer to direct a different film (Newsies), he agreed so long as he could also direct Hocus Pocus. You can watch the full Q&A below, along with the performance by the Orchid Quartet and a video tour of the props and costumes gallery.

We didn’t leave the theater empty-handed. In addition to an event credential, each attendee got the brand-new Mickey Mouse Halloween popcorn bucket that just launched at Disneyland. It came alongside a tub of popcorn and a soft drink, all included in the $50 admission fee. And earlier that day, Disney+ debuted a Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary commemorative poster, which was all received as we exited.

I’ve been a Hocus Pocus fan since July of 1993, and it brings me great joy to see the world finally embrace a treasured part of my childhood. I once felt isolated in my adoration for the campiness of the Sanderson Sisters, but three decades later, the film feels like a true classic.

Bonus – The Nightmare Before Christmas Props

Why was Hocus Pocus released to theaters in July? Because in 1993, Disney had two Halloween movies and didn’t want them to cannibalize each other at the box office. While Tim Burton’s stop-motion musical masterpiece also underperformed initially, it quickly gained a large fanbase and is a perennial favorite for the two holidays it blends together. The display for this film included one of the original spiral hill sets, with a section of Jack’s pumpkin patch adjacent.

Another section of sets brought the center of Halloween Town to Disney’s El Capitan Theatre.

In addition to the Hocus Pocus photo op, Guests can take photos with the tree to Halloween Town…

… Or the tree to Christmastown.

Fans can see Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas back on the big screen this October at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre. Visit the theater’s official website for more information and showtimes.