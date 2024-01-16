From “The Bad Batch” to “The Acolyte” to “Skeleton Crew”: Everything Coming from Star Wars in 2024

It’s the beginning of another new year, and that means Star Wars fans around the world are preparing for twelve more months of content from A Galaxy Far, Far Away. In the post below, let’s go through everything we know that’s coming from Lucasfilm in 2024.

Comic Books

Star Wars: Thrawn – Alliances (Marvel Comics) – This adaptation of the 2018 Timothy Zahn novel is being written by Jody Houser (Star Wars: Age of Republic) and is coming at the perfect time, as the character of Grand Admiral Thrawn made his first live-action appearance in Star Wars: Ahsoka just a few months ago, where he referenced the events of this story by talking about his interactions with Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker. (starts January 24th)

Star Wars: Mace Windu (Marvel Comics) – Set before the beginning of the Clone Wars, this new miniseries by Marc Bernardin (one of the contributors to Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red) will follow the Jedi Master down “a treacherous path of mystery and action.” (starts February 7th)

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki (Marvel Comics) – The next in a series of one-shot releases inspired by Lucasfilm’s Disney+ animated series Star Wars: Visions will see Okazaki (from the animation studios Kamikaze Douga) continuing the story he started in the episode entitled “The Duel.” (February 21st)

Star Wars: Jango Fett (Marvel Comics) – Writer Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) continues the legacy of Boba Fett’s father, with appearances by fellow bounty hunter Aurra Sing. (starts March 20th)

Also continuing in comic books: Star Wars: The High Republic (Marvel Comics) by Cavan Scott, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Dark Horse Comics) by Daniel José Older, Star Wars (Marvel Comics) by Charles Soule, and Star Wars: Darth Vader (Marvel Comics) by Grek Pak.

Books

Star Wars: The High Republic: Escape from Valo (Disney Books) by Daniel José Older (Star Wars: The High Republic – Midnight Horizon) and Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) – “It's a dark and dangerous time for the galaxy in which communication has been rendered nearly impossible in the Outer Rim as the Nihil continue to threaten the Republic's very existence. Join Jedi Padawans—including Ram Jomaram—as they plot their escape from enemy territory.” (January 30th)

The Art of Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor (Dark Horse Books) – “Explore the creation of the newest Star Wars adventure with a tome that intimately chronicles the game’s development—from visionary design to inspirational artwork to stunning final renders.” (February 20th)

Star Wars: The High Republic – Defy the Storm (Disney Books) by Justina Ireland (Star Wars: The High Republic – Out of the Shadows) and Tessa Gratton (Star Wars: The High Republic – Path of Deceit, with Ireland) – “One year after the fall of Starlight Beacon, the galaxy is in chaos. An anarchistic group known as the Nihil has taken over a section of space now known as the Occlusion Zone. Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh and scientist Avon Starros team up in an attempt to find a way through the Nihil Stormwall to save those on the other side.” (March 5th)

Star Wars: The Living Force (Random House Worlds) by John Jackson Miller (Star Wars: A New Dawn) – “The Jedi have always traveled the stars, defending peace and justice across the galaxy. But, the galaxy is changing, and along with it, the Jedi Order. More and more, the Order finds itself focused on the future of the Republic, secluded on Coruscant, where the twelve members of the Jedi Council weigh crises on a galactic scale.” (April 9th)

Star Wars: The High Republic – Temptation of the Force (Random House Worlds) by Tessa Gratton – No plot synopsis is available yet for this second “adult” novel of The High Republic Phase III. (June 11th)

Star Wars: Mace Windu – The Glass Abyss (Random House Worlds) by Steven Barnes (Star Wars: The Cestus Deception – A Clone Wars Novel) – “The Jedi are reeling from Qui-Gon Jinn's sudden death at the hands of a Sith. Jedi Master Mace Windu's feelings about Qui-Gon have always been complicated, and have not been made any simpler in death. While they often disagreed, Mace valued Qui-Gon's unique perspective, and their shared dedication to the Force made them allies. Without Qui-Gon and his unorthodox views, Mace feels out of balance. While considering his fallen friend's legacy, Mace is surprised to receive a final message from Qui-Gon, marked to be delivered to Mace on the event of Qui-Gon's death. The message contains a last request: a plea to help the Outer Rim planet of Metagos.” (August 6th)

Star Wars: The High Republic: Beware the Nameless (Disney Books) by Zoraida Córdova (Star Wars: The High Republic – Convergence) – “Over a year has passed since the destruction of Starlight Beacon, and hopeful Jedi-in-training–including Tep Tep and Kildo–must work with Ram Jomoram and a few new friends to overcome their fears…and stop the monsters that threaten the very existence of the Jedi. Even the most reluctant readers won't be able to put this down!” (August 27th)

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Lightsaber Collection (Insight Edition) by Daniel Wallace (Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection) – “An essential visual guide and exploration of the numerous lightsabers found within The High Republic saga, featuring hilts from publishing, animation, and VR, many of which have never been illustrated before. The signature weapon of the Star Wars galaxy has never looked so elegant as it does during the prosperous era of the High Republic.” (August 27th)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Lys and the Snowy Mountain Rescue (Golden Books) – “Young Jedi-in-training Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs are helping ranchers move their herd of wellagrins across a snow-capped mountainside. But when an avalanche scatters the herd, will Lys's creature knowledge help corral the wellagrins and safely guide them back to the other side of the mountain?” Based on the popular Disney+ series, the first season of which will also continue in February. (September 3rd)

Video Games

Star Wars: Hunters (Zynga) – “Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will bring players together in thrilling, team-based multiplayer battles. Select from a diverse cast of new characters, including daring Bounty Hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and Imperial stormtroopers.” Available for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch platforms. (release date TBA)

Star Wars: Outlaws (Ubisoft) This new story-driven open-world game developed by Massive Entertainment will introduce players to the cunning thief character of Kay Vess from Cantonica and her Merqaal companion Nix. Available for PS5, Windows, and Xbox Series X. (release date TBA)

New Indiana Jones game (Bethesda) – I also wanted to mention this other title from Lucasfilm Games, which will continue the adventures of everyone’s favorite fedora-sporting archaeologist. This will be a PC and Xbox: Series X exclusive. (full title and release date TBA)

TV

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 (Disney+) – The hit animated series created by Dave Filoni will return for its third and final season from showrunners Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett. Returning voice cast members will include Dee Bradley Baker as all the adult male clones of Jango Fett, Michelle Ang as Omega, Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Rhea Perlman as the treacherous smuggler Ciddarin Scaleback. (release date TBA)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) – Created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), this series starring Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Joonas Suotamo is set at the end of the High Republic era and prior to the beginning of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. (release date TBA)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+) – Created by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Christopher Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and inspired by The Goonies, this series starring Kerry Condon, Jude Law, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Tunde Adebimpe will concern a group of children lost in the Star Wars galaxy. (release date TBA)

Movies

There won’t be any new Star Wars movies on the big screen this year, but with the recent announcement of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, it seems like that may change in 2025 and/or beyond.