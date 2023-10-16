Exclusive Clip: “Press Your Luck” Contestant Sumatie Lands on Her Dream Speedboat

Press Your Luck is back with Season 5, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC. Laughing Place is pleased to partner with Fremantle to bring you an exclusive advance clip ahead of tomorrow’s brand-new episode titled “A Spiritual Experience.” Watch as contestant Sumatie avoids the Whammys to land on her dream speedboat in the preliminary round. Will she get to keep it? You’ll have to tune in to tomorrow’s episode to find out.

About Press Your Luck:

Hosted by multi-hyphenate star Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a game of wits, strategy, and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune. Produced by Fremantle, Press Your Luck is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Episode Description:

“A Spiritual Experience” – Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, our contestants tempt fate when they press their luck and try to avoid the WHAMMY as they attempt to take home the grand prize.

Press Your Luck is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner. New episodes stream on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.