Fabian Nicieza Returns for new “Cable” Comic Series from Marvel

The fight to save Krakoa is upon us! The final battle will be told across two interconnected series, "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X,” as well as various tie-in issues in current X-titles and new series, including Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton’s “Cable.”

Launching in January, “Cable” will see mutantkind’s greatest soldier wage his own war against both Orchis and an all-new threat known as the Neocracy.

On this pivotal mission, he’ll team up with one of the few people he can trust—himself! It’s the return of Young Cable as both counterparts race to stop a horrible future from coming to fruition.

The series marks the monumental return of Fabian Nicieza to Cable, a character he helped define throughout the ‘90s in both X-Force and Cable’s solo adventures as well as the 2000s hit Cable & Deadpool series.

The future must not come to pass! All the signs are here: The Neocracy is coming – and with it comes not only the end of mutantkind, but all of the humankind as well! As if rescuing Young Nate from the ongoing threat of Orchis weren't enough, can Cable root out this growing threat and decimate it before the Neocracy has a chance to take hold. But is he already too late to change the future?

Check out X-Men legend Whilce Portacio’s cover below and don’t miss this explosive new era of “Cable” this January.

