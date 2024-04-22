Film Review: Disneynature Celebrates 15th Anniversary with “Tiger” and Companion Film “Tigers on the Rise”

Rudyard Kipling was so enamored with the jungles of India that he immortalized its inhabitants through his most famous work, The Jungle Book. While that story was a work of pure fiction, Disneynature returns to those same jungles in its newest film, Tiger, now streaming in celebration of Earth Day. And that’s not all, the film is accompanied by a companion documentary called Tigers on the Rise that showcases how conservation efforts have doubled the population of these majestic striped cats.

Ambar just became a mother to four cubs, each with a unique personality: Ivy, Ravi, Golu, and Charm. It’s not easy to keep them all fed and out of danger, with predators like pythons seeking them out. Adult male tigers also pose a threat, so when a new alpha claims dominion over Ambar’s part of the jungle, she must do everything in her power to keep Shankar away from her litter. It’s the ultimate story of motherhood and survival set against the most lush and beautiful green spaces imaginable.

Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger carries on the Disneynature tradition in honor of the brand’s fifteenth anniversary. As has always been the case, Tiger is all about parenthood, and the cinematography is gorgeous. Bearing the Disney name, families can trust that the realities of the animal kingdom are handled with delicacy. With a top predator as the protagonist, hunting scenes are handled delicately, with any kills obstructed from view. For big cat fans, the film also showcases some unprecedented access to a mother tigress and her cubs.

Tigers on the Rise is a refreshing departure from the typical behind-the-scenes companion film Disneynature has delivered over the past eight years, starting with Born in China. Rather than offering a look at how Tiger was made, the film shines a spotlight on conservation efforts in India that have helped tiger populations double in size. The film examines the movers and shakers helping to drive these conservation efforts and can be viewed as somewhat of a roadmap for other places seeking to save their own keystone species. Blair Underwood serves as the narrator for this piece, his second such film for Disneynature after Penguins: Life on the Edge.

Disneynature’s fourteenth feature film, Tiger, sticks to the heart of the brand. Like all of Disneynature’s films, it’s about parenthood and family, a perfect way to celebrate Earth Day by becoming better acquainted with the world around us. If you want to go beyond the film to learn more about tigers and how India is working to ensure that they have a bright future, Tigers on the Rise is an excellent companion piece.

Disneynature Tiger and Tiger on the Rise are now streaming on Disney+. Our interview with the filmmakers is below.