Filming for “Zombies 4 Dawn of the Vampires” Has Officially Wrapped Up

Zombies 4 and Disney Channel shared on their Instagram page that the filming of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is officially complete.

What’s Happening:

  • Filming for Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires began in March and now has officially wrapped up.
  • They shared on Instagram some photos of the cast as emotions ran high.
  • They posted saying: Someday we’ll be over this, but not today. Filming on Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires has wrapped!”

About Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires:

  • The franchise's fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college.
  • As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with two new groups of monsters.

Cast:

  • Milo Manheim as Zed Necrodopolis
  • Meg Donnelly as Addison Wells
  • Chandler Kinney as Willa Lykensen
  • Kylee Russell as Eliza Zambi
  • Carla Jeffery as Bree
  • Malachi Barton as Victor
  • Freya Skye as Nova
  • Swayam Ranjeet Bhatia as Vera
  • Julian Lerner as Ray
  • Mekonnen Knife as Vargas
  • Lisa Chappell as Eldress
  • Jonno Robert as Commander Bright

