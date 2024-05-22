Filming for “Zombies 4 Dawn of the Vampires” Has Officially Wrapped Up

Zombies 4 and Disney Channel shared on their Instagram page that the filming of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is officially complete.
What’s Happening:
- Filming for Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires began in March and now has officially wrapped up.
- They shared on Instagram some photos of the cast as emotions ran high.
- They posted saying: Someday we’ll be over this, but not today. Filming on Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires has wrapped!”
About Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires:
- The franchise's fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college.
- As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with two new groups of monsters.
Cast:
- Milo Manheim as Zed Necrodopolis
- Meg Donnelly as Addison Wells
- Chandler Kinney as Willa Lykensen
- Kylee Russell as Eliza Zambi
- Carla Jeffery as Bree
- Malachi Barton as Victor
- Freya Skye as Nova
- Swayam Ranjeet Bhatia as Vera
- Julian Lerner as Ray
- Mekonnen Knife as Vargas
- Lisa Chappell as Eldress
- Jonno Robert as Commander Bright
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com