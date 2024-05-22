Filming for “Zombies 4 Dawn of the Vampires” Has Officially Wrapped Up

Zombies 4 and Disney Channel shared on their Instagram page that the filming of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is officially complete.

What’s Happening:

Filming for Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires began in March and now has officially wrapped up.

began in March and now has officially wrapped up. They shared on Instagram some photos of the cast as emotions ran high.

They posted saying: Someday we’ll be over this, but not today. Filming on Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires has wrapped!”

About Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires:

The franchise's fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college.

As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with two new groups of monsters.

Cast:

Milo Manheim as Zed Necrodopolis

Meg Donnelly as Addison Wells

Chandler Kinney as Willa Lykensen

Kylee Russell as Eliza Zambi

Carla Jeffery as Bree

Malachi Barton as Victor

Freya Skye as Nova

Swayam Ranjeet Bhatia as Vera

Julian Lerner as Ray

Mekonnen Knife as Vargas

Lisa Chappell as Eldress

Jonno Robert as Commander Bright