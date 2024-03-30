Finn Jones Teases Iron Fist Appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Another member of Netflix’s Defender might just be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Fist actor Finn Jones has teased a potential appearance in the MCU, according to Yahoo.
- Jones took to his Instagram account and shared an image of a “Power Man & Iron Fist” comic in his story.
- Jones portrayed Daniel Rand, better known as Iron Fist, in 23 episodes over two seasons of the Netflix series.
- He also starred in eight episodes of The Defenders, the superhero team up series that brought Iron Fist together with Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, also known as Power Man.
- With Charlie Cox already returning to the MCU as Daredevil and Krysten Ritter rumored to return as Jessica Jones as well, it would make sense that Jones would return as well.
- Interestingly though, the particular issue Jones shared in his story, “Power Man & Iron Fist #125,” is one that concludes with the death of Iron Fist. Maybe his return won’t last all that long if it does happen.
- Iron Fist was met with largely negative reviews and was easily the least popular of Netflix’s Marvel series. The show stands at a 37% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- As for when the character’s return might come, a strong guess would be the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again series, which will see Cox reprise his role again, with Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal also returning as the Kingpin and Punisher, respectively.
- Another possibility could be the multiverse-spanning Deadpool & Wolverine, which is rumored to return a number of less-than-beloved versions of MArvel characters from various films.