Celebrate National First Responders Day with an Exclusive Clip from “Firebuds” Season 2

October 28th is National First Responders Day, recognizing workers such as police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. These heroes protect us day in and day out. Meanwhile, Disney Junior introduces the role first responders play in our community through their series, Firebuds. Now, after a first successful season, the show is set to return on November 1st.

The second season features a forest rescue theme and finds the Firebuds crew back with some new friends and equipped with new gear to use in the great outdoors. Viewers of all ages will see the Firebuds embark on daring forest rescues while continuing to help their neighbors in Gearbox Grove. Joining the fun is an impressive array of guest stars including Disney Legend Lea Salonga as Yolanda Yamada as well as others such as Jack McBrayer, Diedrich Bader, and Harvey Guillen.

To celebrate National First Responders Day, we have an exclusive clip from the season premiere. In the episode, the Firebuds invite the new kid-helicopter Halo in town for a day of rescue drills. However, the insecurities of a member of the Firebuds team can prevent Halo from being present when he is really needed.

The second part of the premiere features the Firebuds hiking through the woods in search of a rare woodpecker to save its habitat. Both parts will debut Wednesday, November 1st as a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day on Disney+ and on-demand platforms and the premiere episode will be available on Disney Junior YouTube.