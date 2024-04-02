Entertainment Weekly Shares First Look Images of Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon in “The Acolyte”

Entertainment Weekly has shared an exclusive first look at Jecki Lon, a new Jedi Padawan that will play a key role in the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, coming to Disney+ on June 4th.

What’s Happening:

Played by Dafne Keen ( Logan ), Jecki Lon is a half-human, half-Theelin Jedi Padawan that will play a major role in The Acolyte .

), Jecki Lon is a half-human, half-Theelin Jedi Padawan that will play a major role in . She serves as Padawan to Lee Jung-jae’s Jedi Master Sol, and will find herself engaged with a mysterious new threat to the Jedi Order.

Series creator Leslye Headland was insistent on getting Keen to play the part. "We have to get Dafne, period," Headland previously told EW

Keen describes Lon as a very dedicated Padawan, who is very much in awe of her master, in “a very kind of sweet way.” However, she’s much “more aware of the authority difference, than for example, Obi-Wan and Anakin.”

The actress reveals more details about bringing Jecki Lon to life in her exclusive interview with EW

About The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…. The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. The Acolyte premieres with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.