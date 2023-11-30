First Look Images for the Upcoming Disney+ Original Series “Renegade Nell”

Disney+ revealed first-look images for the UK original series Renegade Nell. This series will premiere in spring 2024 on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney+ revealed first look images for the highly anticipated UK Original Series Renegade Nell.
- The series will premiere in Spring 2024 on Disney+ worldwide.
- Renegade Nell, a Lookout Point original adventure series is written and created by BAFTA award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) and directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe).
- Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) plays the title role of Nell, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England.
- But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.
Cast:
- Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent, Fear the Walking Dead) plays Nell’s fickle friend and sometime adversary Charles Devereux, a charming rogue with a dangerous, villainous alter ego.
- Adrian Lester (Trigger Point, Mary Queen of Scots) plays the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer and manipulator who joins forces against Nell with Sofia Wilmot.
- Alice Kremelberg plays Sofia Wilmot (The Sinner), a young widow who wants power and independence at any cost.
- Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) plays eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger.
- Pip Torrens (The Crown, Poldark) appears as Lord Blancheford – the father of Sofia and her feckless.
- Jake Dunn (Half Bad) plays Thomas.
- Ényì Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project) also stars as Rasselas, a spirited stable boy who joins Nell and her sisters on the run in his own bid for freedom.
- Bo Bragason and Florence Keen as Nell’s two younger sisters Roxy and George
- Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) as Nell’s kind-hearted father Sam.
- Renegade Nell is an action and fantasy adventure series with eight episodes of 45 minutes each.
- The series is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original series.
- Also directing will be Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso).
- Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer.
- Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+.