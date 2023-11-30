First Look Images for the Upcoming Disney+ Original Series “Renegade Nell”

Disney+ revealed first-look images for the UK original series Renegade Nell. This series will premiere in spring 2024 on Disney+.

The series will premiere in Spring 2024 on Disney+ worldwide.

Renegade Nell , a Lookout Point original adventure series is written and created by BAFTA award-winning writer Sally Wainwright ( Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack ) and directed by Ben Taylor ( Sex Education, Catastrophe ).

, a Lookout Point original adventure series is written and created by BAFTA award-winning writer Sally Wainwright ( ) and directed by Ben Taylor ( ). Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) plays the title role of Nell, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England.

But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

Frank Dillane ( The Essex Serpent, Fear the Walking Dead ) plays Nell’s fickle friend and sometime adversary Charles Devereux, a charming rogue with a dangerous, villainous alter ego.

) plays Nell’s fickle friend and sometime adversary Charles Devereux, a charming rogue with a dangerous, villainous alter ego. Adrian Lester ( Trigger Point, Mary Queen of Scots ) plays the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer and manipulator who joins forces against Nell with Sofia Wilmot.

) plays the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer and manipulator who joins forces against Nell with Sofia Wilmot. Alice Kremelberg plays Sofia Wilmot ( The Sinner ), a young widow who wants power and independence at any cost.

), a young widow who wants power and independence at any cost. Joely Richardson ( Nip/Tuck ) plays eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger.

) plays eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger. Pip Torrens ( The Crown, Poldark ) appears as Lord Blancheford – the father of Sofia and her feckless.

) appears as Lord Blancheford – the father of Sofia and her feckless. Jake Dunn ( Half Bad ) plays Thomas.

) plays Thomas. Ényì Okoronkwo ( The Lazarus Project ) also stars as Rasselas, a spirited stable boy who joins Nell and her sisters on the run in his own bid for freedom.

) also stars as Rasselas, a spirited stable boy who joins Nell and her sisters on the run in his own bid for freedom. Bo Bragason and Florence Keen as Nell’s two younger sisters Roxy and George

Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) as Nell’s kind-hearted father Sam.