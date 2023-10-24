Flerkitten Popcorn Buckets and Sippers Coming to AMC Theatres in Celebration of “The Marvels”

Marvel fans are excited to see some of their favorite characters return in The Marvels in a couple of weeks. However, it’s the Flerkittens that might just be the most anticipated aspect of the film and AMC Theatres will have some collectibles for fans excited about these adorable new creatures.

As shared by Fandango in the X post below, AMC Theatres will offer Flerkitten popcorn and cup collectibles when The Marvels arrives on November 10.

arrives on November 10. The post gives a look at five different collectibles based on the kittens we’ve seen briefly in various trailers for the film.

Check out the new collectibles below:

Higher. Further. Flerkitten! AMC just sent us the new Flerkitten popcorn and cup collectible, only available at #AMCTheatres. #TheMarvels arrives in theaters November 10. Get tickets now!👇https://t.co/o2Tri0NlWo pic.twitter.com/4cyK2vxS0q — Fandango (@Fandango) October 24, 2023

About The Marvels: