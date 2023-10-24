Flerkitten Popcorn Buckets and Sippers Coming to AMC Theatres in Celebration of “The Marvels”

Marvel fans are excited to see some of their favorite characters return in The Marvels in a couple of weeks. However, it’s the Flerkittens that might just be the most anticipated aspect of the film and AMC Theatres will have some collectibles for fans excited about these adorable new creatures.
- As shared by Fandango in the X post below, AMC Theatres will offer Flerkitten popcorn and cup collectibles when The Marvels arrives on November 10.
- The post gives a look at five different collectibles based on the kittens we’ve seen briefly in various trailers for the film.
- Check out the new collectibles below:
About The Marvels:
- In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”
- The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson.
- Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.
- The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.
- Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters and IMAX on November 10th.