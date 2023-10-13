Disney’s For Scores Podcast Sits Down With Iconic Composer John Williams

The latest episode of the popular podcast taking a deep dive into the soundtracks of Disney films, Disney’s For Scores podcast, sees host Jon Burlingame with iconic composer John Williams.

Host Jon Burlingame speaks with legendary Oscar and Grammy award winning composer John Williams to discuss William’s latest score opus for Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , and his collaboration with film director James Mangold.

, and his collaboration with film director James Mangold. Williams also reflects on his long history scoring films for the Indiana Jones and Star Wars

Jon Burlingame, a longtime music journalist, hosts Disney’s For Scores, a podcast series that shines the spotlight on television and film composers—taking listeners behind the curtain of some of today’s most iconic scores from Marvel

Earning his chops in newspaper reporting in the early 1970s, Burlingame eventually gravitated toward entertainment writing in the mid-'80s. "Being a former musician myself, what I found was that very few film or entertainment reporters ever talked about the music," he says. "And music in films and television had always made a big impact on me." Eventually, some publications took note, and for many years Burlingame was the only professional journalist who specialized in film and TV music. This afforded him many impressive interviews, including John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith, John Barry, Lalo Schifrin, and more. Then, several years ago, the Disney Music Group approached him about a podcast focusing on this particular topic—and, as they say, magic happened.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time in this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas ( Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ), John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark) , Shaunette Renée Wilson ( Black Panther) , Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot) , Toby Jones ( Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) , Boyd Holbrook ( Logan) , Olivier Richters ( Black Widow ), Mads Mikkelsen ( Doctor Strange) and newcomer Ethann Isidore. Directed by James Mangold ( Logan, Walk the Line ) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

