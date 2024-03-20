“Friends” Star David Schwimmer Joins Cast of “Goosebumps” Season 2

Well this is quite a… PIVOT! David Schwimmer has joined the cast of the upcoming second season if Disney+’s Goosebumps, according to Variety.

The official description for the second season of Goosebumps is as follows: “Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

is as follows: Schwimmer is set to play Anthony, who is described as “a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins whose world takes a tumultuous turn as he juggles the responsibilities of overseeing an aging parent while having his kids for the summer.”

Schwimmer is the first confirmed new cast member for the series, which will be an anthology, with the second season following an entirely new cast and story.

While specific details are not known at this time, Schwimmer’s character being a botanist hints at the involvement of the classic Goosebumps book “Stay Out of the Basement,” in which one of the main characters is a botanist.

book “Stay Out of the Basement,” in which one of the main characters is a botanist. Schwimmer is of course best known for his role in the sitcom Friends , on which he starred for the show’s entire 10-season run.

, on which he starred for the show’s entire 10-season run. The actor received an Emmy Award nomination for his work on the show in 1995.

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as executive producers on Goosebumps .

. Hilary Winston also executive produces while serving as showrunner.

Conor Welch, Erin O’Malley, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman also serve as executive producers.

Sony Pictures Television Studios produces Goosebumps for Disney Branded Television.

for Disney Branded Television.