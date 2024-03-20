“Friends” Star David Schwimmer Joins Cast of “Goosebumps” Season 2

Well this is quite a… PIVOT! David Schwimmer has joined the cast of the upcoming second season if Disney+’s Goosebumps, according to Variety.
- The official description for the second season of Goosebumps is as follows:
- “Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”
- Schwimmer is set to play Anthony, who is described as “a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins whose world takes a tumultuous turn as he juggles the responsibilities of overseeing an aging parent while having his kids for the summer.”
- Schwimmer is the first confirmed new cast member for the series, which will be an anthology, with the second season following an entirely new cast and story.
- While specific details are not known at this time, Schwimmer’s character being a botanist hints at the involvement of the classic Goosebumps book “Stay Out of the Basement,” in which one of the main characters is a botanist.
- Schwimmer is of course best known for his role in the sitcom Friends, on which he starred for the show’s entire 10-season run.
- The actor received an Emmy Award nomination for his work on the show in 1995.
- Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as executive producers on Goosebumps.
- Hilary Winston also executive produces while serving as showrunner.
- Conor Welch, Erin O’Malley, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman also serve as executive producers.
- Sony Pictures Television Studios produces Goosebumps for Disney Branded Television.
- Check out our review of the first season of the series here.