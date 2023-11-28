Disney Animation Celebrates 10 Years of “Frozen” With Behind The Scenes Glimpse of “Let It Go”

It’s hard to believe that Frozen is celebrating its tenth anniversary, considering you likely heard a song or seen a character from the film franchise within the last week or so, but it's true! To celebrate, Disney Animation is showing off some of their technical prowess in the hit film with a new clip showing off the signature song from the production.

It’s hard to believe, but the Walt Disney Animation Studio box office smash hit, Frozen, is now a decade old, and to celebrate, the studio has posted a special look at the making of the now-classic “Let It Go” sequence.

The clip showcases the various levels and processes at work when Elsa builds her ice palace during the musical sequences.

You can see the formation of the frozen fractals all around in various moments of the animation pipeline before we get to the final finished product everyone knows and loves from the film.

Interestingly, the clip, while showing the various layers and breakdowns of the effects in the classic scene, also features a widely panned moment in the animation of the film, where Elsa’s hair appears to pass through her arm and shoulder.

Inspired by Hans Kristoff Anna Sven’s – um, er, sorry – Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, the 2013 animated favorite follows a princess who sets off on a journey alongside an iceman, his best friend reindeer, and a snowman to find her estranged new Queen of a sister, whose icy powers have accidentally trapped their kingdom in an eternal winter, and inadvertently built that aforementioned snowman.

The film features the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, and Idina Menzel, who sings the iconic song from the film that took the world by storm upon its release.

The film earned $400.7 million in North America, and an estimated $880 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of $1,280,802,282. The film earned $110.6 million worldwide in its opening weekend. On March 2, 2014, its 101st day of release, it surpassed the $1 billion mark, becoming the eighteenth film in cinematic history, the seventh Disney-distributed film, the fifth non-sequel film, the second Disney-distributed film in 2013 (after Iron Man 3 ) , and the first animated film since Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story 3 to do so.

Frozen spawned a sequel, Frozen 2, and several shorts including Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which opened in front of a Pixar Animation Studios film, Coco, before arriving on ABC. Disney Parks also got in on the fun, with Frozen Ever After at EPCOT and World of Frozen, with a third and fourth Frozen film in development.

