Disney CEO Bob Iger Teases “Frozen 4” on “Good Morning America”

Some things never change. With the World of Frozen now officially open at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney CEO Bob Iger took the opportunity to tease a fourth film in the wildly popular franchise today on Good Morning America.
- During his interview on Good Morning America this morning, Iger was asked by co-anchor Michael Strahan about what’s going on in the world of Frozen, mentioning that Frozen 3 is already in the works.
- Iger confirmed that the third film is “in the works” and went on to say that there “might be a Frozen 4 in the works too.”
- Iger continued:
- "But I don't have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen II, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."
- Frozen grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office when it was released in 2013 and Frozen II followed that up with $1.45 billion in 2019.
- Frozen 3 was announced during a Walt Disney Company earnings call back in February, along with sequels to Toy Story 4 and Zootopia.
- Since then, it has been reported that Lee, who co-directed the first two Frozen films, will not be returning to direct the third.
- However, we did know she was going to be involved in the making of the film prior to Iger confirming as much today.
- In the meantime, Frozen fans can visit the World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland. Check out the unique meet and greet with Mossy the Troll, merchandise and food available in the new land, and more.
- You can even check out the brand new podcast inspired by the franchise: Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature.
- And of course, fans can also stream Frozen and Frozen II on Disney+ now.