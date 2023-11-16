Disney CEO Bob Iger Teases “Frozen 4” on “Good Morning America”

Some things never change. With the World of Frozen now officially open at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney CEO Bob Iger took the opportunity to tease a fourth film in the wildly popular franchise today on Good Morning America.

During his interview on Good Morning America this morning, Iger was asked by co-anchor Michael Strahan about what’s going on in the world of Frozen , mentioning that Frozen 3 is already in the works.

this morning, Iger was asked by co-anchor Michael Strahan about what’s going on in the world of , mentioning that is already in the works. Iger confirmed that the third film is “in the works” and went on to say that there “might be a Frozen 4 in the works too.”

in the works too.” Iger continued: "But I don't have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee, who created Frozen , the original Frozen and Frozen II , is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

