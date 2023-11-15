Photos / Video: Meet Mossy the Troll at World of Frozen

Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen has Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Oaken strolling around Arendelle for guests to meet and greet. However, a new troll named Mossy has joined the crew.
The troll is being accompanied by a resident of Arendelle to interact with guests. They will be found galavanting throughout the land when it officially opens for guests on November 20th.
