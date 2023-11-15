Photos / Video: “Playhouse in the Woods” Debuts At World of Frozen

The “Playhouse in the Woods” has opened as part of the World of Frozen media preview at Hong Kong Disneyland.
This new immersive theatrical experience has guests connecting with their own spirit, thanks to the help of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.
While there is a proper stage-like area, Anna and Elsa come into the audience to help guests find the spirit that connects most with them.
It’s a super fun addition to World of Frozen, along with a great new twist on the theatrical attraction within Disney parks worldwide.
Watch “Playhouse in the Woods” Full Experience:
