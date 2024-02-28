Game Review: Disney Games’ “Iwaju: Rising Chef” Takes the Latest Gaming Craze on the Go

Disney’s Iwaju, a new event series, is now streaming on Disney+. With its release, we also got the brand new mobile game Iwaju: Rising Chef, which lets players test their kitchen skills by preparing African delicacies for some rather impatient customers.

Iwaju: Rising Chef takes advantage of the latest gaming craze being driven by games like Overcooked!. It seems gamers are suddenly addicted to the high-pressure and intense atmosphere of running an overworked kitchen and this new mobile game certainly satisfies that desire. Rising Chef essentially delivers the same experience as Overcooked!, though somewhat simplified as players prepare their meals by simply tapping on ingredients rather than scurrying around a complicated kitchen.

As is typically the case with mobile games, and video games in general, it starts out quite simple before the challenge is ramped up. In this case, players will play for roughly 15 minutes before encountering any real challenge. Make no mistake though, it will become challenging. And don’t worry, a helpful little robot is there to let you know how to play the game every step of the way.

This game does have an added layer to it though as it allows players to collect coins and achieve goals in order to unlock upgrades and bonus features. Whether you want to charge more for specific products, add an extra plate to work with or even just customize the look of your restaurant, players can really make this game their own. Of course, that does complicate the game a bit as players will have a very difficult time getting through some levels without upgrading their equipment. Be sure to check every tab before starting the next level.

Players will also improve their chef title, collect various recipes and earn pieces of media from the series itself in their scrapbook as they play.

Overally, Iwaju: Rising Chef is an addictive, fun new mobile game. It’s certainly not something you’re going to want to play to relax, but if you enjoy that aforementioned stressful kitchen atmosphere then this is a game you’re going to enjoy. Fair warning though, even if it is just tiny animated dishes your assembling, it’s still probably going to make you hungry.

Iwaju: Rising Chef is available now for $1.99 in the App Store and on Google Play. And you can watch Disney’s Iwaju on Disney+ now. Check out Tony’s review of the new series here.