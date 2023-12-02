Winter Wonderlands And Repeating The Perfect Day This Holiday Season on “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

It’s a special holiday episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee, and one half focuses on Christmas and the other focuses on Groundhog Day New Year’s Day.

White Christ-Mess

To celebrate the season, Molly is hosting a special Winter Wonderland at the retirement home, and with a 99% possibility of snow, the event is sure to be perfect. Scratch meanwhile, has been eating and busy and forgot to get Molly a Christmas gift – which is truly upsetting since Molly is the perfect gift giver. Elsewhere, Sharon and Pete are trying to figure out if they got each other gifts after they made a pact not to buy each other anything.

The family is setting up the event, but Molly notices that the chance of snow is beginning to dwindle on her weather app. While she continues to work on the event, Scratch starts interrogating the family trying to figure out what they got Molly for Christmas. Darryl is calling in his favors to get his own gifts, and can’t be bothered to help Scratch.

Now, Scratch must resort to brainstorming with Geoff, and it’s decided that he should probably make his own gift for the occasion and do something crafty.

Molly’s event isn’t proving to be as perfect as she wanted it to be, but she’s making it work. Right down to the llama in place of the reindeer that wasn’t available. It’s all coming together, she just needs the snow.

Sharon is also baiting Pete during the setup to do her favors, that way she has a chance to get her hands on his wallet to look for a receipt for a gift he may have gotten her, but he is two steps ahead.

It’s time for the event to begin, but Molly is waiting on the snow that isn’t coming. At this point, the chance of snow is -5%, and Scratch realizes how he can give Molly the perfect gift, what she wants. He launches himself into the sky and freezes into a cube before shrinking himself and expanding quickly to explode the ice into the sky and provide some snowy magic to get the event started.

As they flakes come down, Molly sees Scratch’s face on them telling her Merry Christmas, so she knows that it was him that gave her the magical snowfall for Christmas.

The next morning, Darryl gives out his present, kept a mystery to the audience but clearly high value and forbidden. Despite not giving gifts as a way of saving money, Pete and Sharon exchange their gifts, and Sharon had different options hidden under the tree based on the value of whatever Pete gave her.

A Merry Christmas indeed.

Perfect Day

It’s New Year’s Day, and it has to be the perfect day as it sets the tone for the rest of the year. And a perfect Molly McGee day includes Community, Family, and Friends. So to begin, she sets out for a student/faculty hockey game at the Brighton pond. On her way out, she steps into a giant pothole, splashing into freezing water and setting her perfect day immediately off the rails.

One of the Ghost Council members also appears to tell Scratch that with a new year comes new paperwork. Molly is venting nearby about how she wishes to restart (like the theme song!) and he explains that Scratch now has special powers as the chairman, including access to a curse that can, in fact, allow Molly to restart the day.

Molly pressures Scratch into doing this, and bestows the curse upon themselves, but they must complete the day without restarting for the curse to be broken.

After consistently getting splashed or stepping into the pothole again, she immediately restarts but comes up with a plan to get to the pond without going near the pothole. Once she gets there, she discovers not many others are there, and they get Molly to play with them. Molly is so bad, that the game becomes chaos and someone’s arm ends up broken. Restart.

Now, Molly is choosing to prioritize family over community, and joins the gang for breakfast – which proves disastrous since Darryl has a discontinued pancake maker. For Scratch, this is the perfect day since the pancakes will not stop coming. Restart.

Molly decides to go see Libby first instead, and discovers her presence somehow causes a fire in the family bookstore. Restart.

A montage ensues where we see constant playouts for the day, as well as the episode’s musical number. There is even a brief parody of Groundhog Day, the popular film where a similar premise is taking place about living the same day over and over again.

Finally, Molly gives up. She doesn’t know how to have the perfect day, and decides to just plant herself in the pothole at the start of the day, refusing to move. The news crew who was at the hockey game leaves with no story, and ends up finding Molly in the pothole, thinking it was some sort of protest to get the pothole fixed. Seeing her friend on the local news, Libby leaves the bookshop (thus, preventing whatever fire would have started), and joins Molly. The family shows up, and Darryl has the pancake maker in hand, with the idea that they can make pancakes (which we know happens endlessly) to fundraise to fix the pothole.

When all is said and done, the community is brought together to fix that and 12 additional potholes, and Molly spent the day with her friends and family. Turns out, she didn’t need to force a perfect day, they just happened naturally. Awwwww.

The next day, January 2nd, the curse is broken, and Scratch gets something else to eat besides a pancake – a waffle.

This episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee is now on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes, streaming now on Disney+.