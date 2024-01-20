Disney Channel Shares Emotional End Credits Of “The Ghost And Molly McGee” Finale In Full

Since the end credits of a show are usually more difficult to watch without effort on linear and streaming services, Disney Channel has made the final end credits for the last episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee available now on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

Recently, Disney Channel aired the final episode of their hit series, The Ghost and Molly McGee , that put a nice bow on the fun series. Read: It’s not coming back, sorry fans.

, that put a nice bow on the fun series. Read: It’s not coming back, sorry fans. When it airs on the network, whether it be Disney Channel or Disney XD, sometimes the credits are shown in a different way to let the next episode of whatever show to play. On the DisneyNOW app or Disney+

However, for the last episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee, appropriately titled “The End”, Disney Channel has shared the end credits in full on YouTube so they can be viewed in all their glory. Not only to appropriately recognize those individuals who lent their talents to the series, but also because there is some content that would otherwise go missing.

If you have yet to watch the final episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee, I would advise doing that now as there are spoilers ahead. In the last episode, it is revealed through a flood of memories (and a bit more explanation) that Scratch is a wraith, and has been this entire time. He’s still alive in Brighton without his soul, and with the name of Todd Mortenson.

I would advise doing that now as there are spoilers ahead. In the last episode, it is revealed through a flood of memories (and a bit more explanation) that Scratch is a wraith, and has been this entire time. He’s still alive in Brighton without his soul, and with the name of Todd Mortenson. He lost his soul when he refused to take any risks and played it safe his whole life instead of jumping at the many chances he got to go on adventures throughout the world with his friend, Adia. However, the tragedy comes because as Scratch couldn’t remember his life, it turns out, he can’t remember his death either. As such, there is a point where he has to forget Molly, and say goodbye.

During the end credits, we get to see Todd’s adventures through various snapshots taken on his many trips now that he has chosen to live his life. As the credits conclude, we see Todd finally reunited with Adia. And just after that, we see Molly’s painting of her and her forever friend, Scratch. All of this backed by the song “Live A Little,” the last song in the series, which also features snippets of the main theme and usual end credits music for the show.

You can watch the final episode, or the rest of The Ghost and Molly McGee now, on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app and Disney+.