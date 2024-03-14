Gina Carano Speaks Out About Lawsuit Against Disney & Lucasfilm

Gina Carano has talked about their recent lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm after her firing in early 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Carano was fired from her role on The Mandalorian in February of 2021 for her social media posts that were cited as racist, anti-semetic, anti-vax, and an insurrection supporter.
- She was let go from the show and, recently, has sued Disney & Lucasfilm for “discrimination and wrongful termination”, with Elon Musk paying for her legal fees.
- In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she talked about how she “cried and cried” over the firing.
- She goes on about how she can’t believe her pronoun comments were detrimental to her firing. “Boop/bop/beep? Seriously? This was the start of the end for me?…And boop/bop/beep was that harmful?”
- Carano states that “You won’t find a perfect person in me, but you will find a person who was doing her absolute best under one of the most aggressive unnecessary cancellations in Hollywood history.”
- You can read the entire interview on The Hollywood Reporter.