"GMA" Guest List: Ronda Rousey, Chris Young and More to Appear Week of April 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 1st-6th:

  • Monday, April 1
    • Ronda Rousey (UFC and WWE star; Our Fight)
    • Rory Kennedy (The Synanon Fix)
    • Valerie Bertinelli
  • Tuesday, April 2
    • Performance by Chris Young
    • GMA Book Club April pick
    • As Seen on Social Series: Lori Bergamotto
  • Wednesday, April 3
    • Valerie Bertinelli
    • Dr. Melanie Ross Mills (Ups and downs of raising a family)
    • Try Before You Buy Series: Male jogger pants
    • Report on the popularity of video games
  • Thursday, April 4
    • Sarah McAllister (Spring cleaning tips)
    • Ryan Serhant (reality television star; real estate expert)
    • Performance by Natti Natasha
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 5
    • Members of TikTok’s Retirement House account
    • Kathy Buccio (lifestyle expert; spring fashions)
    • The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Best towels to buy)
  • Saturday, April 6
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

