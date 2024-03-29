As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 1st-6th:

Monday, April 1 Ronda Rousey (UFC and WWE star; Our Fight ) Rory Kennedy ( The Synanon Fix ) Valerie Bertinelli

Tuesday, April 2 Performance by Chris Young GMA Book Club April pick As Seen on Social Series: Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, April 3 Valerie Bertinelli Dr. Melanie Ross Mills (Ups and downs of raising a family) Try Before You Buy Series: Male jogger pants Report on the popularity of video games

Thursday, April 4 Sarah McAllister (Spring cleaning tips) Ryan Serhant (reality television star; real estate expert) Performance by Natti Natasha Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 5 Members of TikTok’s Retirement House account Kathy Buccio (lifestyle expert; spring fashions) The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Best towels to buy)

Saturday, April 6 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.