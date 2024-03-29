As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 1st-6th:
- Monday, April 1
- Ronda Rousey (UFC and WWE star; Our Fight)
- Rory Kennedy (The Synanon Fix)
- Valerie Bertinelli
- Tuesday, April 2
- Performance by Chris Young
- GMA Book Club April pick
- As Seen on Social Series: Lori Bergamotto
- Wednesday, April 3
- Valerie Bertinelli
- Dr. Melanie Ross Mills (Ups and downs of raising a family)
- Try Before You Buy Series: Male jogger pants
- Report on the popularity of video games
- Thursday, April 4
- Sarah McAllister (Spring cleaning tips)
- Ryan Serhant (reality television star; real estate expert)
- Performance by Natti Natasha
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 5
- Members of TikTok’s Retirement House account
- Kathy Buccio (lifestyle expert; spring fashions)
- The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Best towels to buy)
- Saturday, April 6
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.