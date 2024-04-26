“GMA” Guest List: Jean Smart, Rachel McAdams and More to Appear Week of April 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 29th-May 4th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 4th:

  • Monday, April 29
    • Rachel McAdams (Mary Jane)
    • Jean Smart (Hacks)
    • Cast of Lifetime’s Dance Moms
    • Rise & Shine Series: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Tuesday, April 30
    • Chef Rocco DiSpirito (Everyday Delicious)
    • Ncuti Gatwa and actress Millie Gibson (Doctor Who)
    • Ana Huang (King of Sloth)
    • Rise & Shine: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Wednesday, May 1
    • Ashan Singh reports on ways to save when traveling to Iceland
    • Performance by the Lei Pasifika dancers
    • Deals & Steals: Celebrating AANHPI Month with Tory Johnson
    • Rise & Shine: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Thursday, May 2
    • Brooke Shields (Mother of the Bride)
    • Carley Fortune (This Summer Will Be Different)
    • Deals & Steals: Mother’s Day gift ideas with Tory Johnson
    • Rise & Shine: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Friday, May 3
    • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
    • Performance by Sum 41
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best blenders)
    • GMA Buzz Pick
    • Rise & Shine: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Saturday, May 4
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

