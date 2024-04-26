As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 29th-May 4th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 4th:

Monday, April 29 Rachel McAdams ( Mary Jane ) Jean Smart ( Hacks ) Cast of Lifetime’s Dance Moms Rise & Shine Series: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuesday, April 30 Chef Rocco DiSpirito ( Everyday Delicious ) Ncuti Gatwa and actress Millie Gibson ( Doctor Who ) Ana Huang ( King of Sloth ) Rise & Shine: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Wednesday, May 1 Ashan Singh reports on ways to save when traveling to Iceland Performance by the Lei Pasifika dancers Deals & Steals: Celebrating AANHPI Month with Tory Johnson Rise & Shine: Boston, Massachusetts

Thursday, May 2 Brooke Shields ( Mother of the Bride ) Carley Fortune ( This Summer Will Be Different ) Deals & Steals: Mother’s Day gift ideas with Tory Johnson Rise & Shine: Atlanta, Georgia

Friday, May 3 Hannah Einbinder ( Hacks ) Performance by Sum 41 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best blenders) GMA Buzz Pick Rise & Shine: Cleveland, Ohio

Saturday, May 4 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.