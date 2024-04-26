As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 29th-May 4th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 4th:
- Monday, April 29
- Rachel McAdams (Mary Jane)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Cast of Lifetime’s Dance Moms
- Rise & Shine Series: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tuesday, April 30
- Chef Rocco DiSpirito (Everyday Delicious)
- Ncuti Gatwa and actress Millie Gibson (Doctor Who)
- Ana Huang (King of Sloth)
- Rise & Shine: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Wednesday, May 1
- Ashan Singh reports on ways to save when traveling to Iceland
- Performance by the Lei Pasifika dancers
- Deals & Steals: Celebrating AANHPI Month with Tory Johnson
- Rise & Shine: Boston, Massachusetts
- Thursday, May 2
- Brooke Shields (Mother of the Bride)
- Carley Fortune (This Summer Will Be Different)
- Deals & Steals: Mother’s Day gift ideas with Tory Johnson
- Rise & Shine: Atlanta, Georgia
- Friday, May 3
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Performance by Sum 41
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best blenders)
- GMA Buzz Pick
- Rise & Shine: Cleveland, Ohio
- Saturday, May 4
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.