As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also features the Comfort Food America series featuring small businesses serving some of the most comforting dishes in their cities.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 8th-13th:
- Monday, April 8
- Live reports on the solar eclipse from ABC News reporters around the country
- Comfort Food America series: Whit Johnson reports from Cleveland, Ohio
- Chef Judy Joo
- Tuesday, April 9
- Simone Gorrindo (The Wives)
- Performance by Conan Gray
- Comfort Food America: Jessica Sims in Denver, Colorado
- Spring Bonanza Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 10
- Spring Bonanza of Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Kirsten Dunst (Civil War)
- Comfort Food America: Ike Ejiochi reporting from Houston, Texas
- Leigh Bardugo (The Familiar)
- Thursday, April 11
- Alice Randall (My Black Country)
- Comfort Food America: Jessica Sims in Boston, Massachusetts
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 12
- Comfort Food America: GMA anchors sharing some of their favorite comfort food dishes
- The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto tests the best rain gear
- Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and Luke Bryan (American Idol)
- Preview of the Disney+ global premiere of the Bluey special episode
- Saturday, April 13
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.