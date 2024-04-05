As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. This week also features the Comfort Food America series featuring small businesses serving some of the most comforting dishes in their cities.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 8th-13th:

Monday, April 8 Live reports on the solar eclipse from ABC News reporters around the country Comfort Food America series: Whit Johnson reports from Cleveland, Ohio Chef Judy Joo

Tuesday, April 9 Simone Gorrindo ( The Wives ) Performance by Conan Gray Comfort Food America: Jessica Sims in Denver, Colorado Spring Bonanza Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 10 Spring Bonanza of Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Kirsten Dunst ( Civil War ) Comfort Food America: Ike Ejiochi reporting from Houston, Texas Leigh Bardugo ( The Familiar )

Thursday, April 11 Alice Randall ( My Black Country ) Comfort Food America: Jessica Sims in Boston, Massachusetts Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 12 Comfort Food America: GMA anchors sharing some of their favorite comfort food dishes The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto tests the best rain gear Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and Luke Bryan ( American Idol ) Preview of the Disney+ Bluey special episode

Saturday, April 13 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



