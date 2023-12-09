“GMA” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, George Clooney and More to Appear Week of December 11th

by
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 11th-16th:

  • Monday, December 11
    • Susan Lucci (Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement honoree)
    • Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan)
    • GMA’s Serving Up Kindness
  • Tuesday, December 12
    • Timothée Chalamet and Calah Lane (Wonka)
    • GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Virginia and Andrea Bocelli
  • Wednesday, December 13
    • Claire Foy and Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers)
    • GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by David Foster and Katharine McPhee
  • Thursday, December 14
    • Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
    • George Clooney (The Boys in the Boat)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, December 15
    • Keegan-Michael Key (Wonka)
    • GMA’s Serving Up Kindness
    • Beauty Holiday Gift Guide with David Razzano (Sephora beauty director)
    • Sam Champion and Chef Jeff Mauro
  • Saturday, December 16
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.