“GMA” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, George Clooney and More to Appear Week of December 11th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 11th-16th:

Monday, December 11 Susan Lucci (Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement honoree) Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan ( The Family Plan ) GMA ’s Serving Up Kindness

Tuesday, December 12 Timothée Chalamet and Calah Lane ( Wonka ) GMA ’s 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Virginia and Andrea Bocelli

Wednesday, December 13 Claire Foy and Jamie Bell ( All of Us Strangers ) GMA ’s 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Thursday, December 14 Jason Momoa ( Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ) George Clooney ( The Boys in the Boat ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 15 Keegan-Michael Key ( Wonka ) GMA ’s Serving Up Kindness Beauty Holiday Gift Guide with David Razzano (Sephora beauty director) Sam Champion and Chef Jeff Mauro

Saturday, December 16 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.