“GMA” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, George Clooney and More to Appear Week of December 11th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 11th-16th:
- Monday, December 11
- Susan Lucci (Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement honoree)
- Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan)
- GMA’s Serving Up Kindness
- Tuesday, December 12
- Timothée Chalamet and Calah Lane (Wonka)
- GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Virginia and Andrea Bocelli
- Wednesday, December 13
- Claire Foy and Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers)
- GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by David Foster and Katharine McPhee
- Thursday, December 14
- Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
- George Clooney (The Boys in the Boat)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 15
- Keegan-Michael Key (Wonka)
- GMA’s Serving Up Kindness
- Beauty Holiday Gift Guide with David Razzano (Sephora beauty director)
- Sam Champion and Chef Jeff Mauro
- Saturday, December 16
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.