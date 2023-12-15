“GMA” Guest List: Patrick Dempsey, Emma Stone and More to Appear Week of December 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 18th-23rd:

Monday, December 18 Patrick Dempsey ( Ferrari ) Shonda Rhimes Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner ( The Boys in the Boat ) 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Gregory Porter

Tuesday, December 19 Emma Stone ( Poor Things ) Hannah Waddingham ( Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas ) Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal ( All of Us Strangers ) Chef Jamika Pessoa 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Wednesday, December 20 25 Days of Christmas: The Most Christmasy Town in the USA with reporter Will Ganss Patrick Wilson ( Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ) 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Gavin DeGraw

Thursday, December 21 25 Days of Christmas: Binge This: Deck the Hallmark! 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Scotty McCreery

Friday, December 22 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Brandy

Saturday, December 23 Performance by Pentatonix



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.