“GMA” Guest List: Patrick Dempsey, Emma Stone and More to Appear Week of December 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

  Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 18th-23rd:

  • Monday, December 18
    • Patrick Dempsey (Ferrari)
    • Shonda Rhimes
    • Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat)
    • 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Gregory Porter
  • Tuesday, December 19
    • Emma Stone (Poor Things)
    • Hannah Waddingham (Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas)
    • Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)
    • Chef Jamika Pessoa
    • 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Trans-Siberian Orchestra
  • Wednesday, December 20
    • 25 Days of Christmas: The Most Christmasy Town in the USA with reporter Will Ganss
    • Patrick Wilson (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
    • 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Gavin DeGraw
  • Thursday, December 21
    • 25 Days of Christmas: Binge This: Deck the Hallmark!
    • 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Scotty McCreery
  • Friday, December 22
    • 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Brandy
  • Saturday, December 23
    • Performance by Pentatonix

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.