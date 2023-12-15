“GMA” Guest List: Patrick Dempsey, Emma Stone and More to Appear Week of December 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 18th-23rd:
- Monday, December 18
- Patrick Dempsey (Ferrari)
- Shonda Rhimes
- Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner (The Boys in the Boat)
- 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Gregory Porter
- Tuesday, December 19
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
- Hannah Waddingham (Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas)
- Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)
- Chef Jamika Pessoa
- 25 Days of Christmas: Performance by Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Wednesday, December 20
- 25 Days of Christmas: The Most Christmasy Town in the USA with reporter Will Ganss
- Patrick Wilson (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
- 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Gavin DeGraw
- Thursday, December 21
- 25 Days of Christmas: Binge This: Deck the Hallmark!
- 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Scotty McCreery
- Friday, December 22
- 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Brandy
- Saturday, December 23
- Performance by Pentatonix
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.