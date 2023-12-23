“GMA” Guest List: Brandy, Ryan Seacrest and More to Appear Week of December 25th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 25th-30th:

  • Monday, December 25
    • Performance by Brandy
  • Tuesday, December 26
    • PR expert Jenna Guarneri
    • Alex Snodgrass (Dinner Tonight)
  • Wednesday, December 27
    • Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
    • Wendy Naugle (PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief) on “Beyond the Scale” feature
    • Robin Arzón (Peloton’s head instructor)
    • Chef Ashish Alfred
  • Thursday, December 28
    • Chef Joshua Weissman (Texture Over Taste)
  • Friday, December 29
    • Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz (Ferrari)
    • Alison Bruhn and Delia Folk (The Style That Binds Us)
    • Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest)
    • Ariel Lawson (The Frozen River)
  • Saturday, December 30
    • TBA

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.