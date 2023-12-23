“GMA” Guest List: Brandy, Ryan Seacrest and More to Appear Week of December 25th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 25th-30th:

Monday, December 25 Performance by Brandy

Tuesday, December 26 PR expert Jenna Guarneri Alex Snodgrass ( Dinner Tonight )

Wednesday, December 27 Bela Gandhi (Dating expert) Wendy Naugle (PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief) on “Beyond the Scale” feature Robin Arzón (Peloton’s head instructor) Chef Ashish Alfred

Thursday, December 28 Chef Joshua Weissman ( Texture Over Taste )

Friday, December 29 Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz ( Ferrari ) Alison Bruhn and Delia Folk ( The Style That Binds Us ) Ryan Seacrest ( Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest ) Ariel Lawson ( The Frozen River )

Saturday, December 30 TBA



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.