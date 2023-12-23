“GMA” Guest List: Brandy, Ryan Seacrest and More to Appear Week of December 25th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 25th-30th:
- Monday, December 25
- Performance by Brandy
- Tuesday, December 26
- PR expert Jenna Guarneri
- Alex Snodgrass (Dinner Tonight)
- Wednesday, December 27
- Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
- Wendy Naugle (PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief) on “Beyond the Scale” feature
- Robin Arzón (Peloton’s head instructor)
- Chef Ashish Alfred
- Thursday, December 28
- Chef Joshua Weissman (Texture Over Taste)
- Friday, December 29
- Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz (Ferrari)
- Alison Bruhn and Delia Folk (The Style That Binds Us)
- Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest)
- Ariel Lawson (The Frozen River)
- Saturday, December 30
- TBA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.